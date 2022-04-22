ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the next generation of voters in Monroe County 'LEAP' into civic duty on Election Day

By Natalia Rodríguez Medina, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
During the 2021 general election, Jess Williams, then 17 years old, woke up at 4 a.m., full of energy and excitement as she got ready to work the polls for the very first time in her life. Jess Williams, a Democrat, had convinced her mother, Ann Williams, a Republican, to join her.

The mother-daughter duo arrived at 5 a.m. to set up the polling site. That day taught Jess all about the possibilities of bipartisan collaboration.

"Seeing all the parties work together, and how efficient they are, it really opened my eyes to working with people from different ideologies," said Jess Williams.

The high school senior couldn't vote then, Jess Williams was able to work as a poll worker on Election Day thanks to the Monroe County Board of Elections Student Leaders Engaged as Poll-workers (LEAP) program.

The LEAP program — which debuted in 2021 — trains and employs high school students ages 17 and older to work as election inspectors during primary and general elections.

Natalie Sheppard, deputy commissioner of the elections board, said that people often fail to think about the technical parts of administering fair elections. This program collaborates with high schools in the county to "incorporate this level of civic engagement" for class credit.

Both Sheppard and Jackie Ortiz, the Democratic commissioner, said that the LEAP program's endgame is to get more young people involved in the civic process.

Ann Williams, who works for the town of Ogden, said she became an election inspector because her children are very political, and she wanted them to see her get involved in the process.

Her three children lean towards the Democratic party, and Williams said it's OK for them to have different opinions, as long as they are educated about them.

"I've stressed for them to be educated. As much as emotions can go into it, the most important thing is for them to see how things work," said Williams, who believes her day working with Jess at the polls was a bonding experience. "You can't fix something you don't understand."

Jess Williams, now 18, said she's interested in going into politics when she's older, and she saw this opportunity to get involved and understand how elections work. She's now become a student ambassador for LEAP program to help recruit other students in her school.

"This is such a great way for young people to serve their community by participating in the 'behind-the-scenes' aspects of elections. I am excited to work with our team at the (Monroe County Board of Elections) to continue to assist with the growth of our LEAP program," said Sheppard.

To be eligible for LEAP, participants must be:

  • enrolled students in their respective school district
  • a registered or pre-registered voter
  • 17 years of age
  • able to present work permit and social security card before the start
  • able to attend one Poll-worker training during the election cycle year
  • able to work 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Election Day

Students also must have permission from parents or guardians. For more information or to apply, visit: https://form.jotform.com/220395525568160

Natalia Rodríguez Medina is a bilingual reporter covering the Puerto Rican and Latino population for the Democrat and Chronicle in partnership with Report for America. Follow her on Twitter at @nataliarodmed or email her at nrodriguezmedina@gannett.com. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

