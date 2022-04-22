ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Some Fayetteville residents express frustration with Market House repurposing sessions

By Kristen Johnson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Amid frustration and some confusion, several Fayetteville residents participated in an effort to gauge public opinion on the future of the Market House.

At two separate meetings Thursday, the Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission allowed residents to review recommendations to repurpose the building that were created by the Department of Justice after they held two private meetings in October and January.

The department hand-selected several community members to participate in the private meetings, and those individuals came up with about 20 suggestions in three categories: art, themed events and marketing.

Read our series on the Fayetteville Market House

City Council members, who asked for the assistance of the Department of Justice on the Market House repurposing, voted to open the meetings to the public after they believed not enough residents had a chance to give their opinion about repurposing.

The first meeting Thursday began at noon at the Kiwanis Recreation Center. About 30 people filled the room and after signing in, they were given three stickers to place under the repurposing suggestion they liked most.

In the arts category, the options were interactive displays; kaleidoscopes; displays like the ones in The Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.; exhibits; heritage month; vibrant displays; dedicated to youth; professional; displays of the past; and honoring Black artists.

In the themed events category, the options were highlighting positive aspects of the building; museum; honoring Black culture; educational and historical purpose; accurate education about the Market House; QR codes for self-guided tours; correlation of Fayetteville historical landmarks; and holograms.

In the marketing category, the options were to make the Market House a place of engagement and education; a place of entertainment or festivals; engagement utilizing print, technology, and live discussions; sunrise theme; teaser trailer campaign to engage groups; recorded video enactments; purpose and timeline of repurposing; and to have authority over events and publications related to the building.

Participants were only allowed to place a sticker under one option in each of the three categories. This frustrated some who thought the meeting would be a chance to speak with city leaders about the Market House’s future.

Leaders with the Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission reminded participants that the City Council already voted to keep the Market House standing, and that decision was final.

“I wanted them to remove it,” said Priscilla Briggs, a Fayetteville native who said she had never visited the Market House. “It will always be an issue as long as it is up. When you know better, you do better, and some in the city don’t want to know better.”

Still, Briggs used her stickers to vote to see more Black artists take up the first floor of the Market House.

Lewis Glosden, 72, said he didn’t like the disorganization of the meeting. He was expecting to talk to leaders about the building.

“This felt thrown together,” he said. “There is also some redundancy in the categories,”

Glosden said he didn’t know that the city had two previous meetings where participants created the categories.

Rakeem Jones, a Fayetteville native, said a plaque affixed to the outside already explains the building's history.

“We just want to have fun there,” he said, voting instead to see the space used for festivals and entertainment.

Some council members attended the 6 p.m. session to place their own stickers on the board.

During the first event, news broke that no charges would be filed against Cumberland County Sheriff's Lt. Jeffrey Hash, an off-duty officer who shot and killed Jason Walker on Jan. 8.

Some protesters who first gathered at the Market House made their way to the meeting at the Kiwanis Center to continue protests and speak with City Council members who were present.

The next session for the public input is May 22, according to Symone Pemberton of the Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission.

Participants also had an opportunity to submit virtual recommendations for Market House's repurposing. Thursday afternoon, Pemberton said there were more than 200 submissions.

All information collected at the sessions will be given to the City Council in July.

Investigative reporter Kristen Johnson can be reached at kjohnson1@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

Guest
3d ago

If the Market House is the top priority for City and County resident we have a problem.

Reply(1)
5
