'Start with one small thing': Environmental efforts in the Fayetteville area

Earth Day celebrations take place throughout Cumberland County this weekend but for some, caring for the environment is a year-round mission.

Community clean-up events from Spring Lake to Hope Mills are set for Earth Day weekend. According to Joelle Kimbrough, executive director of Sustainable Sandhills, waste disposal is a problem statewide. Sustainable Sandhills is working with the Fayetteville city government to address it locally.

Kimbrough said the nonprofit partnered with the city to tackle waste issues like increased roadside litter and the suspension of some local cleanup programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In conjunction with the city, Sustainable Sandhills has spearheaded initiatives like Fayetteville Beautiful, a city-wide cleanup that happens twice a year, and the Five for Friday campaign, where people are asked to pick up five pieces of trash on Fridays.

"We have seen the litter index in the city decrease from 2.7 to 2.2," Kimbrough said. "That doesn't really sound like a whole lot but in terms of a litter survey, that's a pretty significant decrease. With the help of our volunteers and our municipal partners, we are starting to see a decrease in litter in the region, which is great."

According to Kimbrough, the litter index is a visual survey of how much litter they see and how it has decreased.

Fayetteville Beautiful is Saturday. Volunteers will be given cleaning supplies, and snacks and coffee are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hillsboro Street next to the Airborne & Special Operations Museum parking lot. Those interested can register at feayettevillebeautiful.com.

Hazardous waste like oven cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, garden pesticides, bulk trash or tires and electronics can be disposed of during the spring clean-up, hosted by Spring Lake Stormwater Management, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Spring Lake Recreation Center.

Volunteers are being sought for a street cleanup of Corporation Drive at 9 a.m. Saturday before the Dirtbag Ales Brewery and Taproom farmer's market. Bringing gloves is advised for the cleanup.

In 2021, Kimbrough said, roughly 900 volunteers engaged in monthly community cleanup events and removed eight tons of litter from Fayetteville and Cumberland County streets. Through Sustainable Sandhills recycling program, 8,540 pounds of electronics and 311 printer cartridges were diverted from landfills.

Aside from waste, another way to promote environmental consciousness includes conservation, which is a top priority at the Fayetteville Public Works Commission, according to Carolyn Justice-Hinson, spokesperson for PWC. Included in that is the conservation of electricity and water, she said.

One of the ways PWC has worked to address this, according to Justice-Hinson, is by implementing mandatory outdoor watering schedules for lawns. For example, if your street address is an even number, you can water your lawn Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

"That's where the highest (water) demand comes from," she said. "Before we implemented these, I think our highest peak one day was like 42 million gallons of water a day and our capacity at our plant was about 50 million gallons a day."

To conserve energy, PWC more than 36,000 lightbulbs in streetlights were replaced by energy-efficient LED lights.

"(LED lightbulbs) use less energy, they last longer," she said. "So, that's been a really good project that everybody can benefit from, both from the improved lighting to just the fact that they can use so much less energy."

Together, Sustainable Sandhills and PWC are also working to increase awareness about electric vehicles.

"We do an electric car show every fall to kind of let the public come and see what the driver's experience is like," Kimbrough said. "We just help with getting the word out about how to increase an electric vehicle infrastructure because that really is an issue in the Sandhills. We are trying to increase the interest in EVs, but we don't have the charging stations to support many more drivers."

Justice-Hinson said PWC is currently working on an electric vehicle master plan to install EV charging stations.

NaTasha Lax started her business 31 Eden, to teach others the importance of growing their own produce and herbs.

"Gardening is really important because our soil quality around the U.S. is very poor," she said. "The way that we have treated our environment has harmed the soil greatly. So being able to grow, especially in a raised bed where you can control the quality of the soil, not only helps the families who grow their food but also our environment and the fact we're not destroying our ground anymore."

Lax said she works with the Southern CC organization to create a community garden on Murchison Road with the goal of growing enough produce to feed 500 families.

"They're going to have classes and workshops to teach people not only how to garden their food but about sustainability and health," she said. "Also, to help the kids to guide them in the direction in case they want to farm or if they want to just grow their own veggies or do something agriculturally when they get older.

Lax provides free online lessons on gardening, which people can find either through her Instagram at 31_Eden or on her Facebook account by the same name.

"I would encourage everybody to get started now," she said. "(Springtime) is the sweet spot where you can grow almost everything and there's no other time of the year that could happen. Just start small even if they want to go to one of the home improvement stores and get a pot of cilantro or broccoli. Just go out and start with one small thing."

