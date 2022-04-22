Why an 82nd Airborne Division son uses the word 'noodles' to describe being a military kid

FORT BRAGG— When 17-year-old Daniel Conley was asked to describe life as a military kid, he’d use the word "noodles."

Daniel was named the 82nd Airborne Division’s Junior Paratrooper of the Year during a ceremony Thursday at Fort Bragg during the Month of the Military Child.

Daniel is the son of Jennifer Conley and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Conley, who serves with the division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

In his nomination packet, Daniel said he chose the word noodles to describe a military child because noodles “can be seen in plenty of dishes around the world.”

Regardless of the style of food, a noodle can easily fit into a dish, he said.

“Being a military child requires us to be noodles and be versatile in any situation,” Daniel wrote.

Daniel was one of 10 military children recognized at Thursday’s ceremony.

The nominees were reviewed based on how they contribute to the community and their unit, what extracurricular activities they participate in and two essay questions that asked them to describe being a military child and describe themselves.

In a video recording made during his deployment to Poland in support of NATO and played during the ceremony Thursday, Maj. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, said the nominees excel in the classroom and on the athletic field and are “generous with their time and energy” in making a lasting impact on their community."

Military kids, LaNeve said, are “good at making fast friends, learning how to properly back a moving box, learning new addresses, adjusting to new circumstances and sometimes enduring long absences of mom and dad."

“It can be hard to handle sometimes, but I know firsthand there’s no kid stronger, more adaptable or more resilient than a military child,” LaNeve said.

He said Daniel exemplifies “the best attributes of an Army child.”

Daniel has gone through a couple of his father’s deployments from Fort Bragg, as members of the 82nd deployed in early 2020 in response to the American embassy being under attack in Iraq, and again for the drawdown of troops in Afghanistan last August.

Sgt. 1st Class Conley said that over the past two years, he’s watched his son cope while he was away.

Conley said that even if there were periods when Daniel's mood was low because he was deployed, his son volunteered for events that were morale-boosting to other soldiers.

"When he’s giving ... it gives him meaning and then he wants to continue,” Sgt. 1st Conley said.

Daniel's advice for other military kids is to “keep an open mind and stay positive.”

Other nominees introduced during Thursday’s ceremony included:

• Vincent Cole Jr., whose parent serves with the division artillery. Vincent’s nomination packet said that he is part of youth sports and volunteers “to reach others.”

• Noah Gillen, whose parent serves with the 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Noah’s packet said that although he is just 2, he inspires his parent to be a better paratrooper.

• Alexander Mumm, whose parent serves with the 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team. Alexander is a member of the JROTC program and recently helped clean up his neighborhood after a storm. He’s experienced four moves and four deployments.

• Liam Yacko, whose family member serves with the 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Despite having a terminal illness, Liam helps his parents with chores and looks after his younger siblings.

• Maurice Mitchell II, whose parent serves with the division’s sustainment brigade. Maurice is a multi-sport athlete and honor roll student who is involved with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program and volunteers to serve at soup kitchens and help senior citizens.

• Hudson Schiller, whose parents are both in the military, and has a parent serving with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team. Hudson has lived in five different states and attended four different schools. His nomination form says that he is the first to knock on doors of children new to an installation and has sold lemonade as a fundraiser for his parent’s unit.

• Mackenzie Gonzales, whose parent serves with the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. Mackenzie is a multi-sport athlete who likes bringing friends together and has learned American Sign Language to communicate with her younger brother and other hearing-impaired individuals, her nomination form says.

• Ashley Olmos, whose parent serves with the 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. Ashley is captain of her soccer team, a member of the track team, a Girl Scout and volunteers at local pet shelters and participates in fundraising runs, her nomination form says.

