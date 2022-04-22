ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fayetteville Observer

Cumberland County sheriff faces challenger in Democratic primary

By Steve DeVane, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright faces a veteran law enforcement officer in the Democratic primary.

Lester A. Lowe, who is the only other candidate in the primary, retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2016, according to his campaign website. He also served with the Fayetteville Police Department and with the Campus Police at Methodist University.

Wright, who also has extensive law enforcement experience, was chief deputy in the Sheriff’s Office before he was appointed to the sheriff’s position by county commissioners in January 2017 to replace Sheriff Moose Butler, who retired. Wright was elected to the post in November 2018.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face LaRue Windham in the November general election. Windham, who also has law enforcement experience, is the only Republican in the race.

Lester A. Lowe

Lowe served in Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division for eight of his 15 years in the Army and retired in 1994, according to his campaign website. He worked for the Fayetteville Police Department for four years and for 17 years with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office before retiring as a supervisor in 2016, it said. He worked with campus police at Methodist University from then until last year, the site said.

The website said that Lowe is interested in body cameras, tactical training, crisis intervention, diversity training, citizens review board, and de-escalation training. He also thinks the Sheriff’s Office should work collaboratively with other law enforcement agencies and engage with the community, including young people, it said.

Lowe is a St. Louis native and came to Fayetteville in 1986, according to the website.

Ennis Wright

Wright served in the Army and became a squad leader, platoon sergeant and drill sergeant, according to his campaign’s website. He served at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, and in Germany.

Wright started his law enforcement career at the Spring Lake Police Department, where he served as a road officer for three and a half years before joining the Sheriff’s Office as a road deputy. He went on to oversee the operations division as a major, then became supervisor of the office as chief deputy.

In 2017, Wright started the Citizens Academy, which connects the Sheriff’s Office to the community and educates residents about the services the office provides,it said.

Wright is a Fayetteville native and graduated from Terry Sanford High School, where he played basketball.

Local news editor Steve DeVane can be reached at sdevane@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3572.

