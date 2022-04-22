ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Earth Day, a few of our favorite books, movies and art installations

By NPR Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1969, Cleveland's Cuyahoga River went up in flames when a spark from a passing train ignited oil-soaked trash floating in the water. The latest in a series of environmental crises, it inspired activists to organize environmental teach-ins and demonstrations across the country. That activism gained momentum, leading to...

NPR

Victoria Chang shares her favorite #NPRPoetry submissions

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with the poet as part of NPR's celebrations of National Poetry Month. Now it's time for one of our favorite things - poetry. April is National Poetry Month, and to celebrate, we've been inviting you to submit your original poems via Twitter and TikTok using the #NPRPoetry hashtag. Of course, we love to read them, and we hope you love to read them. And we also invite an accomplished poet to come and select a few of the entries to share some that stood out to them. Today we've called upon Victoria Chang. She teaches creative writing at Antioch University in Los Angeles. Her latest poetry collection is called "Obit." Victoria Chang, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

Rapper-activist Linqua Franqa is on a mission to change both music and politics

Athens, Ga., is often regarded as one of the best college towns in America. It is home to the University of Georgia, also home to a big music scene. But around 30% of the city's residents live below the poverty line. That number's even higher for children. Mariah Parker, aka the artist Linqua Franqa, is working to bridge that divide. Allyson McCabe has their story.
ATHENS, GA
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
Greta Thunberg
Elizabeth Kolbert
Jenny Holzer
NPR

What qualities make an audiobook good?

Sometimes what you need isn't to read a good book; it's to listen to one. (SOUNDBITE OF AUDIOBOOK, "THE ONLY GOOD INDIANS") SHAUN TAYLOR-CORBETT: What had it been like, sitting there while the buffalo flowed down through the air within arm's reach, bellowing, their legs probably stiff because they didn't know for sure when the ground was coming? What had it felt like bringing meat to the whole tribe?
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
NPR

Encore: Tips and tricks to find your footing outdoors

Whether it's a hike in the woods or a walk down a tree-lined street, research has found that getting out into nature can lead to better health and boost your mood. But there's a learning curve to getting comfortable outside. Here's Gabrielle Horton with an encore presentation from NPR's Life Kit.
NPR

MIT researchers confirm that it's hard to split the filling evenly in an Oreo

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Twist apart an Oreo and the cream filling usually ends up mostly on one side. So MIT researchers decided to apply science to a better pull-apart. They dug into fluid dynamics and delamination. And they wrote a paper concluding, there's no secret. The production process makes it almost impossible to split the filling evenly. They told Smithsonian magazine, you just got to mush it manually. They do have a new field of science, though. They call it Oreology. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Encore: Getting a kidney transplant saved a woman who didn't feel worthy

Thirteen people die in the U.S. every day while waiting for a kidney. Reporter Laurel Morales tells us about one transplant recipient in Arizona who's celebrating National Donate Life Month. LAUREL MORALES, BYLINE: Monica Brown was raised Catholic and at a young age became preoccupied with ideas of good and...
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Jon Stewart says the 'fragility of leaders' is the real threat to humor

Mark Twain once said, "If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything." Using humor to shine a light on the truth is what the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is all about. Jon Stewart, this year's recipient of the prize, was honored at The Kennedy Center for his satire and his activism. Stewart has been a fierce advocate for veterans, 9/11 first responders and their families.
NPR

The limited series, 'We Own This City,' is about to debut on HBO

It begins Monday and dramatizes the book of the same name which chronicles abuses by Baltimore's police department. Executive producers George Pelecanos and David Simon first teamed up on The Wire. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. HBO's limited series "We Own This City" debuts tonight. It dramatizes the real-life abuses and crimes...
BALTIMORE, MD
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

In the series "Slow Horses," Gary Oldman plays the slovenly, burnt-out head of Slough House, a rundown, disregarded division of MI5 that serves as a dumping ground for British spies who've made huge mistakes. At Slough House, they wait out the rest of their careers performing menial intelligence-adjacent grunt work. Or that's the idea, anyway. I'm Glen Weldon, and today we're talking about "Slow Horses" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
NPR

Planet Money: Waste Land

In honor of Earth Day, a look back at an award-winning Planet Money episode about how big oil misled the public into believing plastic would be recycled. NPR investigative correspondent Laura Sullivan tracks down retired industry lobbyists to expose a decades-long marketing scam to convince consumers that plastic products are far more recyclable than they really are.
NPR

Actor Michelle Yeoh wants to change the way we think of superheroes

When actor Michelle Yeoh first read the script for Everything Everywhere All at Once, she gave a big sigh of relief: Finally, here was a film that put a middle-aged mother in the role of action hero. "When [people] think 'superhero' ... it's always the guys who seem to be...
NPR

Under Greg Tate's direction, musical possibilities were limitless

Greg Tate's death left an immeasurable hole in the universe of cultural criticism. He has been celebrated as a writer in many different ways, from columns in most major publications to a mural painted on the side of BAM in Brooklyn. He was a revolutionary force in Black thought, American thought, musical thought and universal thought. However, his music — under the Burnt Sugar banner — has been relatively overlooked.
BROOKLYN, NY
NPR

Entries We Love: Ollella 'Lava'

Pairs well with: Running around your childhood playground. The Seattle-based artist Ollella describes her Tiny Desk Contest entry as a "contemplation on playfulness." "Lava" reflects longingly on the days of playgrounds, monsters and mischief, pondering where this playfulness goes as we get older. Ollella's mature voice contrasts with the childlike frustrations about growing up that she describes: "I don't know why you won't follow me / Adults they think they know." This innocence is expressed through the bouncy cello line, paired with floating melodies and keys that evoke nostalgic contemplation. Ollella may know where she's trying to go, or perhaps trying to return to, but can't quite get there: "Catch myself standing still," she sings, "wish I knew how to unfurl." "Lava" serves as a hopeful call to action — a call to reflect and play.
SEATTLE, WA
NPR

Rosalía is unafraid to pull from every corner of the world

ROSALIA: (Singing in Spanish). MARTIN: The artist known as Rosalia announced a massive world tour for the fall. She'll hit 15 countries and 46 shows in a tour running from July until December. And that makes sense because Rosalia has become a huge star all around the world, both in English and Spanish language music. The folks at the NPR music podcast Alt.Latino have been following Rosalia for a while now, noting her unusual path to the top in the Latin music world and her atypical approach to making music. Co-host Anamaria Sayre had a chance to speak with her, and she is going to tell us more about it. Anamaria, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
