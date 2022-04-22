ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In HBO's 'The Baby,' a cursed, unwanted infant sets off an existential crisis

By Aisha Harris
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few minutes into the first episode of HBO's British miniseries The Baby, three girlfriends are hanging out playing a game of poker, when a noise abruptly interrupts their fun: The cry of a child over in the next room. As Mags (Shvorne Marks) reluctantly leaves to go tend to her...

Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Baby’ On HBO, Where A Woman Becomes A Reluctant Mom To A Baby That Leaves A Trail Of Death Behind Him

Are babies inherently creepy? Nah, they’re all pretty cute. But what if someone finds a baby that can control things with his mind and leave death in his wake? Not so cute anymore, is it? THE BABY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman runs through the woods at night, holding a bundle. Police chase her. She comes to a cliff over the shoreline; she zips open the bundle at the police officers’ command and there’s a baby inside. She dives off the cliff, and the baby falls crawling after her. The Gist: Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) is still happy living...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO's The Baby is more than a one-joke story thanks to the empathy it has for people at every point on the parenting spectrum

"What starts as a surreal, frequently gory comedy evolves, over the six episodes made available for advance screening, into something closer to elevated horror'' in the Hereditary mold," says Tara Ariano of the horror comedy co-created by Lucy Gaymer and Sian Robins-Grace. "But the change in tone doesn’t make the story any less compelling..." Ariano adds: "In recent years, shows like The Letdown, Better Things, and Catastrophe, among others, have bravely countered the conventional wisdom that parenting will come naturally to anyone who just wants it enough—and that there’s something wrong with those who don’t want it. The Baby goes to absurd extremes to dramatize how horrible parenting can be for those who don’t go into it with clear intentions… and how it also kind of sucks, sometimes, even for those who do."
TV SERIES
Sinéad Cusack
Isy Suttie
