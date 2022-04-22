In HBO's 'The Baby,' a cursed, unwanted infant sets off an existential crisis

"What starts as a surreal, frequently gory comedy evolves, over the six episodes made available for advance screening, into something closer to elevated horror'' in the Hereditary mold," says Tara Ariano of the horror comedy co-created by Lucy Gaymer and Sian Robins-Grace. "But the change in tone doesn’t make the story any less compelling..." Ariano adds: "In recent years, shows like The Letdown, Better Things, and Catastrophe, among others, have bravely countered the conventional wisdom that parenting will come naturally to anyone who just wants it enough—and that there’s something wrong with those who don’t want it. The Baby goes to absurd extremes to dramatize how horrible parenting can be for those who don’t go into it with clear intentions… and how it also kind of sucks, sometimes, even for those who do."

