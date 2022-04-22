Cleveland County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases; North Carolina cases surge 49.5%

New coronavirus cases leaped in North Carolina in the week ending Sunday, rising 49.5% as 5,234 cases were reported. The previous week had 3,501 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Carolina ranked 24th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 10% from the week before, with 225,931 cases reported. With 3.15% of the country's population, North Carolina had 2.32% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Cleveland County reported nine cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported seven cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 29,544 cases and 364 deaths.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Yancey County with 321 cases per 100,000 per week; Beaufort County with 251; and Macon County with 220. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Durham County, with 635 cases; Mecklenburg County, with 560 cases; and Guilford County, with 423. Weekly case counts rose in 63 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Durham, Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

North Carolina ranked 14th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 83.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, North Carolina reported administering another 98,248 vaccine doses, including 27,322 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 98,003 vaccine doses, including 26,985 first doses. In all, North Carolina reported it has administered 16,563,077 total doses.

Across North Carolina, cases fell in 29 counties, with the best declines in Wayne County, with 255 cases from 636 a week earlier; in Stanly County, with -54 cases from 5; and in Harnett County, with 111 cases from 140.

In North Carolina, 77 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 42 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,639,241 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,334 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,632,301 people have tested positive and 988,618 people have died.

North Carolina's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 17.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,259

The week before that: 1,087

Four weeks ago: 1,177

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,545

The week before that: 37,371

Four weeks ago: 41,914

Hospitals in 22 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 32 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.