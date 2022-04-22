$2.2 million grant pays for stadium improvements

In December 2021, Cleveland County ALWS Baseball Inc. learned that the N.C. Legislature had approved a $2.2 million grant for improvements at Keeter Stadium, the venue for The American Legion World Series.

In February 2022, the local ALWS committee hired Charlie Morrison of Morrison Construction Company as project manager for two major upgrades at the stadium: expansion of the canopy over the stands and the addition of LED lights over Veterans Field.

In March 2022, Morrison began work, noting that, barring any unforeseen issues, the projects would be completed before the 2022 ALWS opened on Aug. 11.

The canopy extension on the third base side will be 48 -feet long; the extension on the first base side will be 42 feet long. The canopies will be steel and metal construction. Each of the foundations for the canopy columns requires an 8-foot by 6-foot by 6-foot hole filled with a rebar cage and 48,000 pounds of concrete.

For the LED lights, electricians are replacing four of the existing poles around the outfield with new poles with climbing pegs and safety cables to allow access to fixtures without a crane or boom lift.

Four other existing poles on the concourse are being retrofitted as well as existing and new lights suspended under the canopies. All poles will have LED lights with RGB (red-green-blue) color mixing capability so Press Box staffers can produce various colors at varying levels of saturation. The lights can be coordinated with music to enhance field ceremonies and plays on the field.

The lighting system is from Cooper Ephesus, whose products are installed at Bank of America (Panthers) Stadium, Truist Field (Charlotte Knights Stadium) and Duke University.

Numerous other electrical upgrades will improve the press box, main concession stand, the baseball field house, and the vendor area of the third base concourse.

“We have needed these upgrades to enhance the ALWS experience for players and the fans,” said Eddie Holbrook, chairman of the local ALWS committee. “The heat, humidity and downpours that accompany the games dampen the enjoyment of those who come to watch the tournament. The larger canopies will alleviate that for more fans. We are excited to see the reactions of players and fans to the light and sound entertainment package. We believe it will enhance enjoyment for everybody.”

The 2022 ALWS is scheduled for Aug. 11-16, with the opening game at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Want to know more?

For more information about the upgrades at Keeter Stadium, call Eddie Holbrook at 704- 473-7865.

General admission tickets go on sale to the public June 1. For more information about the games and tickets, go to americanlegionworldseries.com.