Perryville, MD

Perryville High School presents "Shrek: The Musical" opening April 28

By By ERIK HALBERG
PERRYVILLE — At 7 p.m. on April 28, curtains will open on Perryville High School’s production of “Shrek: The Musical.” For the first time in nearly three years, PHS students will take the stage as they perform their version of the musical inspired by the beloved 2001 Dreamworks animated film.

Starring Connor Finney as the titular character, Shrek, a big green ogre, the play will take the audience on a musical journey through a land of fairy tale and humor. According to director Jill Welsheimer, the play will feature large, intricate sets and elaborate costumes – and even prosthetics to make Shrek look as authentic as possible – as students play the roles of a host of fantasy creatures and persons.

The film the musical is based on is known for its humor, which can sometimes stray into raunchier territory than many of its fellow animated films. However, Welsheimer insists the musical is appropriate for theater-goers of all ages.

“[The play is] suitable for all audiences, the adult humor will go right over the little ones’ heads,” Welsheimer said. “Very similar to any other Disney or animated cartoons, where you have humor for everyone.”

Welsheimer hopes that younger children who come to see the play will find themselves entertained.

“There’s a lot of funny things happening in it, and it flows really well so they won’t get bored,” she said.

The debut of “Shrek” marks the 25th show that Welsheimer has directed at PHS. But for nearly the entire cast, “Shrek” marks their first time on Perryville’s stage.

“Only kids who have ever been on stage on our stage are the seniors,” Welsheimer said. “All the others have never been in a show on our stage before. We keep forgetting that but it’s kinda exciting.”

Due to pandemic health and safety protocols, the school was unable to perform on stage for the past two years. Last year, the theater program tried something new with a filmed portrayal of “The Wizard of Oz.” But Welsheimer says that the cast and crew are excited to be back on live stage and show what they can do.

“Perryville has always been known for their excellent musicals,” said Welsheimer. “We’re not a typical high school musical. People should give it a try and come out and enjoy the live theatre.”

Performances will take place April 28-30 at 7 p.m., with a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on April 30th. Those interested in attending can reserve tickets by calling PHS at 410-996-6000. When reserving tickets over the phone, Welsheimer noted, particular seats can be reserved.

