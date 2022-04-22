Perryville introduces $26m budget

PERRYVILLE — With an expansion of both its water and sewer systems in the works, Perryville’s mayor and commissioners have started the process on a $26 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Debra Sharpe, director of finance, introduced the budget Tuesday night, which includes holding the town property tax rate at roughly 36 cents per $100. More specifically: the constant yield as set by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation is .3593 cents per hundred, but Perryville is keeping its .3597 rate. That should generate $1,749,305 in needed revenue for the general fund.

“Two departments make up 50% of the general fund,” Sharpe said, meaning the police and public works departments. Perryville is adding two officers to its ranks and purchasing equipment for both departments.

“Those officers will be added in April 2023,” Sharpe said. “Our plan is for them to be on board and acclimated to the town by the time Great Wolf opens.”

She noted that many of the projects in the budget are carry-overs from the current fiscal year, with spending spread out over several cycles.

Sharpe listed off $15,000 for additional police radios, $75,000 for vehicle leases and almost $200,000 for streets and sidewalks. There’s also plans for a $75,000 dog park to be constructed at Perryville Community Park. The demolition of the former Perryville Outreach Program building at 550 Otsego St. is also penciled in for the year that begins July 1.

“There’s a 6% cost of living adjustment for all employees,” she said of the pay increase that also adds to the budget.

Perryville is the only town in Cecil County that does not bill its residents directly for trash and recycling. Sharpe said that’s even as the cost of the service continues to rise. The new contract with Trash Tech is for $363,500 per year. The town paid $300,000 in the current contract but the hauler has since discovered it was picking up more cans than was contracted. The board is trying to nail down how many residential customers use the service and which rental units have enough tenants that the landlord should get a dumpster instead.

George Patchell, town administrator, said work continues toward that end, which may result in a change to the town code to better define ‘rental units.’

“We have older homes that are cut into 2-3 apartments but we see it as one home,” Patchell said. The result is the owner of the building pays $18 per month when the actual cost to the town is $54. “The definitions are tricky.”

Perryville has already held a series of budget workshops to flesh out the spending plan.