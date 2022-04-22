ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAWS animal farm moves forward in reopening process as groups seek new operator

By Nicolette White, Burlington County Times
 3 days ago
MOUNT LAUREL - Two years since it's abrupt closure, PAWS Farm is getting closer to reopening.

Mount Laurel Township Council adopted a resolution moving the process into Phase 2.

This phase recognizes the accomplishments of Volunteers for Paws Farm, Inc. in restoring the property, including the historic Darnell Homestead and other significant improvements made during the initial phase.

“We are so indebted to the hard work of Volunteers for Paws Farm, Inc. Their enthusiasm to lease the property over the last year for the sole purpose maintaining, repairing and cleaning the mess left by the prior operator demonstrates their love for this site and the mission that Charles and Kate Tweedy first envisioned,” said Mayor Kareem Pritchett. “I couldn’t be happier with the results of these volunteer efforts,” he continued.

In January 2020, PAWS Farm closed its doors after the contract operator told the township it could no longer operate the business. Following its closure, all animals were rehomed at zoos, farms and preserves. The township's efforts to find a new operator had been delayed due to the onset of Covid-19 and the uncertainty of the pandemic left little hope for the future of PAWS until Volunteers for PAWS Farm, Inc. formed and took on the task.

“As original founders, my wife Kate and I just could not accept that fate for Paws,” Charles Tweedy said.

“We got some of the old band back together and now their grown children, to forge a new path for this treasure. Our first step was to convince the township to give us a lease on the property, so we could go in and clean up the property and make significant repairs and upgrades. With the township’s blessing we raised and spent about a $250,000 bringing the Paws property back to life,” Tweedy said.

Volunteers for Paws Farm, Inc. will hire a caretaker for the property and host events on site to fundraise for animal care and operational support. The township and Volunteers will work together to find a partner to help operate PAWS.

“Neither Volunteers for Paws Farm Inc., or the township are in the position to run and operate Paws Farm without the assistance of a third partner," Deputy Mayor Stephen Steglik said. "The township will maintain the lands, the Volunteer’s board will oversee the mission but we need that third partner capable of handling employees, animal care and daily operations. We will continue to exhaust every opportunity to find the right fit to meet this challenge.”

Residents and businesses are urged to share ideas about an operator by emialing comments@mountlaurel.com.

“While we all wish we could snap our fingers and swing open the barn doors to willing visitors, we also want to make sure that the history of January 2020 does not repeat itself, Steglik said. “We have contacted many sources about this partnership and will continue to do so."

