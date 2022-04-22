Remembering Local World War II Heroes: Gerald Penno, Edward Petzolt

With a large Polish family of seven children living in the section of Gardner known as “the Patch,” it was not unusual for many of the males in the family to serve their country.

In the case of the Petzolt family, who lived at 37 Emerald St., all five of the brothers would enter various branches of the military.

It was noted that in August of 1943 the brothers were scattered around the country. Pvt. Michael Petzolt was at Camp Grant, Ill., Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Petzolt was with the Seabees at Camp Peary, Va., Pfc. William Petzolt was in the coast artillery in the Atlantic area, and Pfc. Edward Petzolt was with the parachute battalion at Camp Mackall, N.C.

Meanwhile, Pfc. George Petzolt was stationed with a tank division in North Africa.

Sadly, less than a year later, one of the brothers would pay the ultimate price, giving his life for his country.

Meanwhile, another Gardner soldier died in a freak accident while being taken by ambulance to a base hospital to have a broken finger treated.

Storekeeper 3rd Class Gerald A. Penno (1926-1946)

Gerald Arthur Penno was born in Watertown, N.Y., on April 9, 1926, the son of Charles and Ruth (Morse) Bliss. Their real father was named Norman Penno, but Gerald and his sister, Phyllis, were adopted by Charles Bliss when their mother married him. However, they kept their father’s surname.

Gerald attended schools in Greenfield, Taunton, and moved to Gardner in 1941 where he lived at 6 Blanchard St. He was active in local sports, playing on the sandlot team known as the Pearl Harbors. He left Gardner High in 1942 and took a job at First National Store.

He entered the naval service on Sept. 23, 1943, at Sampson, N.Y., and also received his boot camp training there. He was sent to the European theater of operations on April 9, 1944.

He saw action during the Normandy invasion as well as the invasion of southern France. Following his return to the U.S., he was assigned to the USS Shelikof in February to the Panama Canal zone.

On July 27, 1946, the war was over and Penno was aboard the Shelikof doing some painting at the Coco Solo base in the Panama Canal zone. Suddenly, he slipped and fell, resulting in a broken finger. An ambulance stationed nearby was dispatched to take Penno to a nearby hospital.

While the ambulance was en route to the hospital, it was involved in a head-on collision with a civilian bus near the city of Colon. All of the people aboard the ambulance were killed, including Penno, who was only 20 years old.

Although a Navy court of inquiry found negligence on the part of the drivers of both vehicles, a coroner’s report fixed sole responsibility for the collision on the Navy (ambulance) driver.

Penno was awarded the EAME Area Ribbon with two engagement stars, World War II Victory Medal and American Area Ribbon.

Aside from his parents, he was survived by his sister, Mrs. Phyllis Shannon.

He was buried in the family plot at Green Bower Cemetery in South Gardner.

Pfc. Edward E. Petzolt (1920-1944)

Edward E. Petzolt born in Gardner on Oct. 14, 1920, the son of Albert and Ludwika “Lucy” (Borkowski) Petzolt. The family of seven children lived at 37 Emerald St. where Albert was a welder at Florence Stove Co. In addition to Edward, there were four other sons, Michael, Theodore, William and George, and two daughters, Stephania and Stella.

Edward attended Gardner High School, graduating in 1939 and served as an usher at the Orpheum Theater and later was employed at Florence Stove Co. While still in high school, he was a member of Company H, 181st Infantry, Mass. National Guard, at Fitchburg for three years before entering the Army in 1940. He would later enter the federal service with his unit on Jan. 16, 1941.

He was stationed at Camp Edwards and later transferred from the 181st Infantry on March 19, 1942, as a volunteer to enter the paratroops, sacrificing his rating to affect the transfer. He went overseas on Dec. 15, 1943, and took part in the invasion of France.

On June 16, 1944, as a member of the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, Petzolt was killed in action during the campaign in Normandy, France, in the days following the D-Day invasion. He was 23 years old.

He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, EAME Campaign Ribbon with Bronze Arrowhead (Normandy) and one battle star, American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon, American Defense Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.

He was buried in Normandy and has a memorial stone at his family plot in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Gardner.

