TV Series

Coming to Hulu in May 2022

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2022.

May 1

  • A Beautiful Mind (2001)
  • A Raisin In The Sun (2008)
  • The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
  • After Everything (2018)
  • The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)
  • The A-team (2010)
  • The Big Year (2010)
  • Billy Madison (1995)
  • The Bounty Hunter (2010)
  • The Breakfast Club (1985)
  • Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)
  • Cyrus (2010)
  • Dazed And Confused (1993)
  • Despicable Me (2010)
  • Despicable Me 2 (2013)
  • Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
  • Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
  • Drag Me To Hell (2009)
  • Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
  • Easy A (2010)
  • Equity (2016)
  • Escape From Pretoria (2020)
  • Fever Pitch (2005)
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
  • Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
  • Funny People (2009)
  • Gone (2012)
  • Grandma (2015)
  • Hot Fuzz (2007)
  • How I Live Now (2013)
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
  • Marie Antoinette (2006)
  • Me, Myself And Irene (2000)
  • Mo’ Money (1992)
  • November Criminals (2017)
  • Nowhere To Run (1993)
  • Once Upon A Time In America (1984)
  • Ong Bak (2003)
  • Ong Bak 2 (2008)
  • Ong Bak 3 (2010)
  • Open Season 2 (2009)
  • Person To Person (2017)
  • Pleasantville (1998)
  • The Polar Express (2004)
  • Pretty Woman (1990)
  • The Program (1993)
  • Resident Evil (2002)
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
  • Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
  • Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
  • Rock Of Ages (2012)
  • Saving Face (2004)
  • Saving Private Perez (2011)
  • Seven Years In Tibet (1997)
  • Still Alice (2014)
  • Stuart Little (1999)
  • Stuart Little 2 (2002)
  • Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)
  • Superhero Movie (2008)
  • Take This Waltz (2011)
  • Taken (2009)
  • The Vow (2012)
  • We Own The Night (2007)
  • White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)
  • White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
  • The Wolfman (2010)
  • The Young Victoria (2009)
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

May 2

  • Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere
  • Daytime Divas: Complete Series

May 4

  • The Chase: Season 3 Premiere
  • Holey Moley: Fore-ever: Season 4 Premiere
  • Who Do You Believe?: Series Premeire
  • Real Housewives Of New York City: Complete Season 13

May 5

  • Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2
  • Last Survivors (2022)

May 6

  • Hatching (2022)

May 9

  • Candy: Limited Series Premiere

May 10

  • Breeders: Season 3 Premiere

May 12

  • Italian Studies (2021)

May 15

  • Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series
  • Catfish: The Tv Show: Complete Season 8e
  • The Brass Teapot (2012)
  • Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)
  • The Mountain Between Us (2017)
  • One Last Thing (2005)

May 16

  • Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6

May 17

  • Sundown (2021)

May 18

  • Demons: Complete Series
  • Helix: Complete Series

May 19

  • The Deep End: Series Premiere
  • So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere

May 20

  • The Valet (2022)
  • American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)

May 23

  • 227: Complete Series
  • My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (dubbed)

May 24

  • Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere
  • Don’t Forget The Lyrics: Series Premiere

May 26

  • Look At Me: Xxxtentacion (2022)
  • The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere
  • Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere
  • A Taste Of Hunger (2021)

May 27

  • Shoresy: Series Premiere

May 29

  • Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (dubbed)
  • Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)

May 31

  • Pistol: Complete Limited Series
  • Gamestop: Rise Of The Players (2022)

The post Coming to Hulu in May 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

