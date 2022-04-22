ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court rules NY Democrats gerrymandered district lines; What comes next

By The Associated Press
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago

New York state Democrats engaged in gerrymandering when drawing new congressional district boundaries for the next decade, a panel of five mid-level appellate judges ruled Thursday.

In a divided 3-2 ruling, the majority found the congressional map was unconstitutional – a decision that, if upheld, would block the use of those district lines for the upcoming midterm elections in November.

The court found Democratic lawmakers acted within their power to approve the maps, after a bipartisan redistricting commission failed to do so earlier this year. But the judges ruled the 2022 congressional map itself “was drawn to discourage competition and favor Democrats.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q5S0_0fGrHGgs00

Democrats’ attorneys had argued the maps were fair to Republicans, who lost their decadeslong control of the state Senate in 2018 but have won some swing districts. Democrats said the new maps protect minority voting rights and reflect population loss in upstate communities once considered Republican strongholds.

Republicans represent about 22% of registered New York voters, and currently hold eight of the state’s 27 seats in Congress. But New York now gets one less seat following the 2020 Census, and the new maps would have given Democrats a strong majority of registered voters in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts.

The GOP lawsuit cited computer simulations by election analyst Sean Trende, who found the maps were gerrymandered.

The court relied on that analysis in its ruling.

“Trende was accepted by the parties as an expert in elections analysis with particular knowledge of redistricting. His direct testimony and his expert reports also were received in evidence without objection,” the judges wrote.

Former Republican Congressman John Faso, an advisor to the petitioners who brought the lawsuit, said he’s happy with the ruling and said the congressional map was “an egregious, unconstitutional gerrymander.”

Investigation: Thousands of patients restrained in hospital ERs and wards with limited oversight

Funding: NY to spend $638M on clean water projects, upgrades to aging sewers. Which cities will get funding

Legislative leaders indicated they would appeal the decision to the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court.

Mike Murphy, a spokesperson Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, said he was pleased the court affirmed that the Legislature acted within its power to approve the maps.

“The newly-drawn (state) Senate and Assembly maps are now valid,” he said. “We always knew this case would end at the Court of Appeals and look forward to being heard on our appeal to uphold the Congressional map as well.”

The Court of Appeals is expected to hear the case soon, potentially by next week.

So far this election cycle, courts have intervened to block maps they found to be Republican gerrymanders in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, and a Democratic gerrymander in Maryland. Such decisions have led to delayed primaries in North Carolina, Ohio and Maryland.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Court rules NY Democrats gerrymandered district lines; What comes next

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Biden suspected Kamala Harris team of sabotaging rivals during veep search

During a bruising vetting process to name his vice presidential running mate in 2020, Joe Biden wondered whether advisers to Kamala Harris were behind the flood of negative press coverage that engulfed some of her well-placed rivals. While candidates expect to face heavy scrutiny, the authors of a forthcoming book...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Faso
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Democrats#Democratic Senate#State Senate#Republicans#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Atlantic

Mitch McConnell’s Nightmare Scenario

The names Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock, Sharron Angle, and Christine O’Donnell have been lost to history, consigned to the dustbin of Beltway barroom trivia. For Mitch McConnell, however, they remain an all-too-fresh reminder of opportunities squandered. McConnell became Senate majority leader in 2015, but had it not been for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Why this Supreme Court case could result in ‘the greatest loss of religious freedom in generations’

A public high school football coach in Washington state gathered players at the 50-yard line to kneel, bow their heads and pray. The school district repeatedly asked him to move his prayer to somewhere less conspicuous, as to avoid the appearance of the school’s endorsement of a religious view. He refused and argued that the school violated his religious freedom, and a prominent right-wing legal group took up his case, which is now before the US Supreme Court.The case of Kennedy v Bremerton School District could have far-reaching consequences beyond the football field, potentially shrinking core First Amendment protections...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

895
Followers
479
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy