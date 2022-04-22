Lt. Gov. Rutherford visits Western Maryland for State Park Week

For the second year of Maryland's State Park Week, Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford made his way to Western Maryland to highlight a couple of parks in the area.

Specifically, Rutherford visited Woodmont Natural Resources Management Area and South Mountain State Park. Earlier in the week, he joined Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, for the ribbon-cutting of the Sandy Point State Park Nature Center.

Rutherford announced the first State Park Week in 2021 to recognize the role state parks and recreational areas play in the lives of Marylanders and park rangers who work to keep recreational areas open, especially during the pandemic.

"Gov. (Larry) Hogan and Lt. Gov. (Boyd) Rutherford have really been national leaders in the outdoor recreation space, including setting up the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission to look at economic development opportunities around outdoor recreation," Haddaway-Riccio told The Herald-Mail in an interview Wednesday.

Hogan hinted in February that a couple of new parks coming to Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore would be announced during this year's State Park Week. Rutherford told The Herald-Mail in an interview Wednesday that the new park in the Eastern Sore would be announced this week.

However, the new park in Western Maryland won't be announced until later in the summer. Once it is, that will make a total of 76 state parks in Maryland.

"I have more to hit," Rutherford said, referring to his pledge to visit every state park before the end of his term.

Rutherford's Travels

Rutherford said previously that he started visiting Maryland state parks during his first term as lieutenant governor in 2015, but didn't really think to visit all of the state parks until his second term.

He said, as of Wednesday, he had visited a little over 60 state parks. He began the morning hiking through South Mountain State park to check out the Weverton Cliffs, a hike which he said was grueling.

"It's something that we'll be feeling for a couple of days," Rutherford said. "But it was a wonderful view once you get up there."

He ended his tour in Western Maryland visiting the Woodmont Lodge at the Woodmont Natural Resource Management Area in Hancock.

The lodge is filled with history , having been visited by six U.S. presidents, various senators and congressmen, Babe Ruth, Gene Tunney, Amos and Andy, and Richard Mellon.

Jacob Doyle is the park manager of the Fort Frederick State Park Complex, which includes the Woodmont Natural Resource Management Area. He said on Wednesday that the park service was very excited to see Rutherford take interest in Maryland's state parks.

"We always love to introduce people to our state parks," Doyle said. "That's why I do what I do."

Exponential Growth

Doyle added that the park service has seen exponential growth in visitation due to the pandemic, which was "a lot of new people that visited our parks that wouldn't before."

While parking has become more of an issue due to the pandemic, Rutherford said that general maintenance has been an issue for years.

"For many years, particularly when we had more financial difficulties in the state, the parks were not getting the attention and the financial resources that they really deserve and should have," he said.

Haddaway-Riccio added that there needs to be assurance that the state parks are being taken care of and that visitors have a good experience at the state parks.

"The funding that the governor provided in his budget is really a historic 20-year high for us and will go a long way towards making sure we take care of our parks," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Lt. Gov. Rutherford visits Western Maryland for State Park Week