URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... Snow ending across the area. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS. AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Additional snow. accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Snow...

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO