POCOPSON TOWNSHIP—Gather your family and friends for a favorite spring outing for families in Chester County and beyond, the 79th running of the Brandywine Hills Point-to-Point sponsored by Radnor Hunt Foxhunters & The Hounds Foundation is slated for Sunday April 3 at the picturesque grounds of Brandywine Red Clay Alliance’s (BRC’s) Myrick Conservation Center on Route 842, located approximately six miles west of West Chester and three miles east of Unionville.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO