Washington County, MD

County election board finalizes polling places as no changes come to legislative map

By Michael D. Garcia, The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago

Legal challenges to Maryland's new legislative district map and resulting election delays created a state of limbo for the Washington County Board of Elections. The board met this week to finalize precincts and polling places for this year's election cycle.

While a new congressional map was approved this month after a judge struck down the previous map for being a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering," Maryland's  Court of Appeals did not change the legislative map, which was approved in January by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

The congressional map dictates the districts represented in Congress while the legislative map shows districts for lawmakers in Annapolis.

Barry Jackson, deputy director of the county board of elections, told The Herald-Mail in a telephone interview that the next step is to notify those voters who will see changes to their districts.

Specifically, District 1C crept farther east in the new legislative map, according to Jackson. Some who were in District 2A are now in District 1C.

District 1C, which includes parts of Washington County and most of Allegany County, now borders halfway around the city of Hagerstown, which is generally District 2B.

The new changes affect 50,000 registered voters, to whom the county board of elections has to send notification cards. Something that usually takes months for the board to do will now be done within weeks, according to Jackson.

The original deadline to notify voters of precinct and polling place changes was May 1, but with the primary election being pushed back to July, Jackson said the board likely will have an extra couple of weeks. He added that board members still want to meet the original deadline.

"It's going to be a lot of long nights and weekends, just to make sure we get it done," Jackson said.

Shocked and disappointed

Seth Wilson, chair of the Washington County Republican Central Committee, told The Herald-Mail in a telephone interview that he was driving home from Annapolis when the Court of Appeals did not rule to change the new legislative map.

He had filed a petition in February against the legislative map passed by the General Assembly. And after testifying last week, he said he was left confused by the ruling.

Wilson had argued during Wednesday's final hearing that changes in District 2 affected both Washington and Frederick counties by crossing county lines. He added he wanted the court to do what it did in 2002, which was deem some districts to not meet certain standards.

In Wilson's petition , he cites that the Court of Appeals determined that "District 38B, which crossed county boundaries, failed to give due regard to political subdivision."

District 38B included Wicomico and Worcester counties on the Eastern Shore.

"This court also provided relief to a petitioner who complained that District 27A failed to give due regard to political subdivisions by eliminating county boundary crossings and drawing District 27A entirely within Calvert County (in Southern Maryland)," his petition states.

He added he does not know how the court's ruling is going to square with their ruling in 2002.

Until further notice

Wilson also had filed a petition in January to change the early voting site at the Fletcher branch of the Washington County Free Library in downtown Hagerstown.

Wilson said previously that the early voting site is 2 miles away from the Washington County Election Board's headquarters — the primary early voting center — in Halfway, outside the city limits.

The hearing for Wilson's petition is scheduled for Aug. 15, well after early voting, which is July 7 to 14. Jackson said that until further notice, the Washington County Free Library is going to remain an early voting site.

Jackson added that the county election board is still struggling to find election judges to help with the upcoming election. He said previously that the county election board needs a total of 650 election judges to run all 49 election sites.

The county board of elections is about 188 judges short, according to Jackson.

"At this point, if we don't have enough, we're just going to have to work short (staffed)," he said.

This past Wednesday marked the first day of election judge training, so Jackson said is it especially critical now for people to volunteer.

"We need to start getting these people in here, because we already started the training," he said. "We're really in a crunch to try to get as many in as we can."

Those interested in being a judge should go to www.washco-mdelections.org or call 240-313-2050.

What changes are being made to polling sites?

The election board's special meeting Tuesday was the final day for the county board of elections to make any changes to polling sites. Some of the changes include:

  • Changing Precinct 2-0 to 2-1 and creating Precinct 2-2 (in District 2A) which will consolidate with Precinct 2-1 (District 1C). Voting will take place at Williamsport High School.
  • Combining Precinct 3-5 with Precinct 3-4 and creating Precinct 3-5 (District 1C), due to city of Hagerstown annexation. 3-5 will consolidate with Precinct 3-4 (District 2B). Voting will take place at Girls, Inc.
  • Changing the polling place of Precinct 8-0 to Boonsboro Volunteer Fire Co. 8 Substation. Originally, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church was going to be the polling place but was not available during the primary election July 19.
  • Creating Precinct 10-6 (District 1C) and consolidating it with Precinct 10-2 (District 2A). Voting will take place at Rockland Woods Elementary.
  • Changing the boundaries of Precinct 13-1 and Precinct 13-2. This also includes the creation of Precinct 13-3 (District 2A), and consolidating it with Precinct 13-2 (District 1C). Voting will take place at Maugansville Ruritan.
  • Changing the polling place of Precinct 14-2. Originally Cascade Elementary School was going to be the polling place but was not available on July 19. The new polling place will be at the Fort Ritchie Community Center.
  • Creating Precinct 24-2 (District 2B) and consolidating it with Precinct 24-1 (District 1C).
  • Combining Precinct 25-3 with Precinct 25-2. Voting will take place at Western Heights Middle.
  • Creating Precinct 27-3 (District 1C) and consolidating it with Precinct 27-2 (District 2A). Voting will take place at Paramount Elementary.

What's NXT

Information in the calendar is subject to change or cancellation. If your organization changes or cancels an event listed in the What's NXT calendar, please notify us immediately by emailing lifestyle@herald-mail.com or calling 301-791-6024. To submit an event, email it to the calendar at lifestyle@herald-mail.com at least 2 1/2 weeks before the event.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
