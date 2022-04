(Colorado Springs, CO) Mother's Day is just a few weeks away. It is time to make reservations, and a fun way to celebrate Mom is with a tea party in a lovely, historic home. On Saturday, May 7th, the McAllister House hosts a special Mother's Day Tea and Tour. There are two seatings at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The Victorian-inspired tea includes scones, finger sandwiches, and desserts served in the McAllister Carriage House. Following the tea, guests will receive a tour of the historic home.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO