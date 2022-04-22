'Blaze up.' Cannabis companies have special sales for 4/20 and beyond

4:20 p.m. is universal stoner time and on April 20 that minute transforms into a daylong celebration.

For decades, 4/20 has been recognized as a holiday for people gathering together to "blaze up" and celebrate marijuana as a product and in some states, its legalization. The festivities originated in the 1970s, when some California high school students would smoke weed every day at 4:20 p.m., according to Steven Hager, former editor of the marijuana-focused news outlet High Times, in an interview with The New York Times.

In honor of 4/20 — even though it just passed — here are some places in the region where you and your buds can roll up:

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary, Framingham

This Framingham shop offers several products for recreational use customers and medical card patients for 4/20, according to store manager Jorge Castillo. All customers should keep an eye out for Sunnyside’s bundle sales, which consist of different edibles and vape cartridges.

New strains arrive at the store regularly. Other special deals are an $80 half-ounce and certain pre-rolls for $40 before tax.

Sunnyside also has locations in Worcester, Leicester and Fall River — as well as throughout the country.

Temescal Wellness, Framingham

Free gifts, food, special deals on products, local glass artist pop-up from Happy Hippy Nikki, and live music from local musician Bardwire were all enjoyed at Temescal Wellness this 4/20, manager Erin Walsh said.

Temescal Wellness also showcased a limited-edition 4/20 products through its own brand, which consist of edibles, vapes and cannabis concentrates. It also grows its own weed at its Worcester facility, which is movingto western Massachusetts, Walsh said. Among 4/20 deals was a sale on half-gram pre-rolled two packs in strains such Pink Runtz and Purple Citrus, which are the newest strains introduced (they're not available all year in these amounts).

The shop partnered with Daniel’s Table in Framingham — a nonprofit that promotes food security for locals for whom they gather collections — and ran a canned food drive as well.

Garden Remedies, Marlborough

Garden Remedies is celebrating 4/20 all month with various promotions, a manager at the store said. On Wednesday the Marlborough location raffled off a piece from Puffco — a company acclaimed for its award-winning vapes and concentrated cannabis technology— and had a cultivation pop-up.

If you missed it, don't fret. Celebrations continue today, Earth Day. When you bring in an old package of flower, pre-rolls, chews and chocolate bars, Garden Remedies will give you a new reusable tote bag.

Garden Remedies also has locations in Melrose and Newton.

Local Roots Cannabis Crafted, Marlborough

Local Roots gave(for a limited time) special discounts on products, free T-shirts, food and more.

On Wednesday, the company had a in-store pop-up offering its own grow. Staff talked about cultivation, grow processes, as well as the benefits of smoking and growing organic. Local Roots has an indoor (in Framingham) and an indoor/outdoor (in Barre) growing facility with a retractable roof to reduce the carbon footprint and uses natural sunlight when weather permits.

Also on Wednesday, customers were able to enjoy tacos from Alltown Fresh and listened to live music from Selkii.

Local Roots has been inaugurating new strains each day this week. Also, special pricing on certain featured products kicked off at the beginning of the month, with each week featuring certain products (starting today, the new special will be on vapes).

Local Roots also has locations in Fitchburg and Sturbridge.

Major Bloom: Weed Dispensary & Delivery, Worcester

Major Bloom, a retail and manufacturing facility, released some of its own products for 4/20, according to Chief Operating Officer Val Faybushevich.

Among them was Surreal Bars, the company’s own line of cannabis-infused cereal bars. The bars come in three flavors: Original, Chocolate and Fruity.

Additionally, every 105th customer received a quarter-ounce of the strain White Nightmare for $25. That promotion was, in part, a mathematical pun for Faybushevich and the team, as four sets of 105 customers equals 420 customers. The dispensary also sold 2 grams of Mandarin Zkittlez for $420, including tax.

Resinate Inc., Worcester

In addition to being 4/20, Wednesday was also Resinate’s second birthday, manager Kelly Aldrich said. The first 50 customers received free cupcakes to celebrate with the staff.

The business offered deals on limited-edition 4/20 products, special pricing on a limited quantity of clones (such as El Chapo and Krishna Kush), and taste-testing on Resinate’s infused products (like Smokiez, their vegan, gluten and dairy free edibles).

The shop is extending its special 4/20 pricing to next Wednesday, according to its website.

Resinate had a photo booth for customers to remember where and who they celebrated 4/20 with (that may come in handy later).

Resinate also has a location in Northampton.

Cloud Creamery, Framingham

Not much of a smoker? Cloud Creamery has you covered. The cannabis-infused frozen dessert business got its start in April 2019. It's a product of Plant Jam, a company chef David Yusefzadeh developed around the time he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2011, according to the company’s website. The desserts are sold at various shops.

Tired of being on several medications for years with no success, he sought out cannabis. Yusefzadeh was unhappy with the high-fructose corn syrup and artificial ingredients, he found in a lot of edibles that various shop offered.

Cloud Creamery celebrated 4/20 early this year, last Saturday, alongside Dope Dinners where all the event’s proceeds were donated to Massachusetts Equitable Opportunities Now, shown on the company’s Instagram.

The desserts are sold a various shops including Bud’s Goods and Provisions in Worcester, where you can grab some cold, weed-infused confections like Chocolate Truffle or Mango Yuzu Sorbet.

The ice cream comes in 8-ounce serving sizes with 5 mg of THC.