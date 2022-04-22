ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Texas courts have spared Melissa Lucio’s life. Now she can prove her innocence.

By Valena Beety
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Texas planned to execute Melissa Lucio on Wednesday . Republican and Democratic state legislators had prayed with her on death row and called for her execution to be halted. Sister Helen Prejean had spoken on her behalf . Even Kim Kardashian lent her support .

Why? Because Melissa Lucio is innocent .

Now the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a request to stay her execution . Lucio will now have a hearing to prove that her conviction is wrongful and based on a coerced "confession," unscientific evidence and false testimony.

Lucia can point to her repeated assertions of innocence, and newly discovered evidence that wasn't presented at trial.

I represent women who have been wrongly convicted when no crime occurred. Perhaps shockingly, of the exonerated women listed in the National Registry of Exonerations database, 70% were victims of no-crime wrongful convictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pbwa7_0fGrFSXQ00
Texas state Reps. Jeff Leach, Joe Moody, Lacey Hull, Victoria Criado, Rafael Anchia, Toni Rose and James White prayed April 6, 2022, with Melissa Lucio at Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where the state houses women on death row. Courtesy of Rep. Jeff Leach via Innocence Project

Dems are wrong about Justice Thomas: And they have been for decades.

How does this happen? An accident – a health crisis, a fall, a fire – is misinterpreted as a willful and violent act. For women, the accident victim is usually someone they loved: a partner, parent or child.

Lucio has been convicted of capital murder . But she is the victim, convicted as a result of a tragic death that was not a crime. Lucio is not alone.

Women caretakers often blamed

When confronted by police and accused of killing their loved ones, women caretakers frequently have a similar but surprising response: They confess. They internalize the idea that they must have committed some sort of harm to their loved one, particularly when confronted with scientific evidence.

Police can lie to suspects , and the use of unreliable scientific evidence like an autopsy or emergency room report can convince women that the science must be right, that they somehow harmed their loved one or have a duty and obligation to take responsibility for what happened.

Conservative women treated unfairly: We're successful in spite of it.

Amanda Knox, who was exonerated after being convicted of murder in Italy, has described the interrogation room as "a situation designed to amplify the absolute control and authority of investigators – an experience I know only too well."

Melissa Lucio had just learned about her child’s death. As a girl, Melissa was raised in an abusive household , then she partnered with abusive men. In an interrogation room, where she was berated by police officers – stand-in authority figures – she finally broke down and simply took responsibility for whatever had happened to her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.

Recognizing this disturbing sequence of events, three federal judges on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Lucio's conviction in 2019. But prosecutors then asked the full court to reconsider, leading to a 10-7 decision last year that reinstated her conviction. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear her case .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40A9mz_0fGrFSXQ00
Melissa Elizabeth Lucio wipes her eyes in a courtroom in Brownsville, Texas, on July 10, 2008. Lucio was convicted of capital murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah, and she was sentenced to death. Lucio maintains that the child's death was accidental. Theresa Najera/AP

Only 5.7% of death row convictions are reversed in Texas.

Accidents mischaracterized as crimes

Lucio’s daughter Mariah had fallen down a flight of stairs . But police insisted the child's death was no accident.

Child deaths are tragic, so people look to blame someone, particularly the "bad mother."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LXPE_0fGrFSXQ00
Melissa Lucio spends time with her daughters Mariah and Adriana in this undated family photo. Courtesy of Lucio family via Innocence Project

I represent a woman in Mississippi, Tasha Mercedez Shelby, who was convicted of killing her stepson when he died from a shortfall and underlying medical issues. Similar to Lucio's case, a medical examiner said the injuries could only be caused by physical abuse and not the child’s underlying medical history.

How to undermine Putin: Start by easing sanctions – with conditions.

Fifteen years later, that medical examiner changed his opinion based on advances in science. He even changed the manner of death on the child’s death certificate from homicide to accident. Yet the Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed Shelby’s conviction in 2020. Shelby is now waiting for her petition to be heard by a federal district court judge.

Lucio and Shelby each became suspects precisely because they were the primary caretakers . They have lost years of freedom, years to be with their other children, over "crimes" that did not occur.

As a teenager, Sabrina Butler-Smith was wrongly convicted for the accidental death of her child and was sentenced to die. Now exonerated, she spoke at a recent Innocence Network conference on Lucio's behalf. Fellow exonerees, journalists, lawyers and activists applauded for Butler-Smith – and for Lucio, an innocent woman still on death row.

Lucio has a chance to prove her innocence and save her own life.

Another questionable execution

Nearly 20 years ago, Texas executed another person based on faulty scientific evidence . Cameron Todd Willingham was found guilty of murdering his three young children by intentionally setting fire to their shared home. He was sentenced to death. Shortly before his execution, a scientific report showed the fire was not caused by arson.

The anti-abortion messaging: I went to an anti-abortion event and found confusing messages, no crowds and the will to fight harder

The report was sent to then-Gov. Rick Perry. He didn't intervene , and Willingham was executed Feb. 17, 2004. Evidence since his execution has demonstrated flaws in the prosecution and made a persuasive case for his innocence , and fire science is now rightly known for its unreliability .

When he was state attorney general, Abbott blocked the Texas Forensic Science Commission from further investigating Willingham's conviction and execution, saying the commission lacked the necessary authority.

Now, Abbott won't need to decide on whether to spare Lucio's life, because the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has decided for him –  for the time being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdFC0_0fGrFSXQ00
Valena Beety is deputy director of the Academy for Justice, a law professor at Arizona State University Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, and author of the forthcoming book "Manifesting Justice: Wrongly Convicted Women Reclaim Their Rights." Provided/Tavits Photography

Valena Beety is deputy director of the Academy for Justice, a law professor at Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, and author of the forthcoming book " Manifesting Justice: Wrongly Convicted Women Reclaim Their Rights ." You can sign the Innocence Project petition to call for Melissa Lucio's execution to be stopped.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Texas courts have spared Melissa Lucio’s life. Now she can prove her innocence.

Comments / 226

Cuban Queen ?
3d ago

The real INJUSTICE is the death of the victim Mariah who was abused I have no sympathy for Melissa if anything she failed as a mother the topic of if she's guilty or not has already been determined by a jury based on what I read regarding the case her daughter Mariah had suffered horrendous abuse before she died and that's probably why nobody took her to the hospital because then the abuse would've been exposed she needs to accept her fate, pray for forgiveness plain and simple...✌🏼⚰️

Reply(36)
78
Kristen Dunham
3d ago

it's so sad that her daughter had no chance at life. we always seem to forget the victims. I understand her kids don't want this but we have laws for a reason. May God have more mercy on her soul then she had for that baby. 🙏

Reply(1)
31
Donna Helms
3d ago

it's people like you that we don't need in this world .... what about the poor child she needs to pay for not protecting the child but instead she was what hurt the child . and Florida you say she's innocent...wow just wow . may justice be served

Reply
23
Related
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution to be paused, DA says

Melissa Lucio, the Texas mother of 14 who was scheduled for execution on 27 April for what her lawyers argue was a wrongful conviction, is likely to get a stay of execution, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz told a hearing on Tuesday.Lucio, who has maintained her innocence on death row for more than 14 years, was sentenced to death in the murder trial of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, in February 2007. The district attorney, who previously had stood by his decision to sentence Lucio to death, has since walked back that statement, The Daily Beast reported.Mr Saenz reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas carries out execution of oldest death row inmate as Melissa Lucio continues to fight for freedom

Texas has executed its oldest death row inmate by way of lethal injection. Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was put to death just before 6.40pm on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Buntion, the first inmate executed in the state this year, was put on death row after he was convicted of fatally shooting a 37-year-old Houston police motorcycle officer, James Irby, after a 1990 traffic stop. During the fatal stop, Buntion shot the 19-year police veteran in the head and shot him twice more in the back once he fell to the ground. According to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Gatesville, TX
City
Italy, TX
B106

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Prejean
Person
Rafael Anchia
Person
Amanda Knox
Person
Jeff Leach
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
The Independent

Judge dismisses death row inmate’s bid to be declared intellectually disabled

A judge in Tennessee has dismissed a motion from a death row inmate who hoped to be spared an execution by being designated intellectually disabled. The Associated Press reports that Senior Judge Walter Kurtz confirmed Byron Black, 65, had been ruled not intellectually disabled by federal courts, and was thus ineligible to have the decision reconsidered. The decision was made despite both Black's lawyers and the Nashvilledistrict attorney that the man is intellectually disabled and should be spared the death sentence. Black is scheduled to be executed on 18 August for murdering his girlfriend and her two young daughters...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Forensic Science#Republican#Democratic#Innocence Project Dems
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

453K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy