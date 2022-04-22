Doctors raise concerns about access to abortion training for medical students
Editor's note: This story has been removed from our platforms because it does not meet our standards.
Editor's note: This story has been removed from our platforms because it does not meet our standards.
Since abortion is murder. Shouldn’t all the abortion doctors go to jail for first degree murder. ?? Intentionally killing another human being?
people today have no understanding of human life. there is no greater evil than when parents murder their own children
Gee, if only there was a way to prevent unwanted pregnancies in the first place. Oh, and what percentage of pregnancies NEED an abortion?
From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.https://www.usatoday.com
Comments / 223