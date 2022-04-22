Doctors raise concerns about access to abortion training for medical students

The partisan struggle over abortion is escalating. Republican legislators in Oklahoma, Florida, and Kentucky recently finalized severe restrictions on abortion. The Supreme Court is currently weighing a case that many think could overturn at least parts of the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. While this pleases many conservatives, liberals — especially women — are angry and afraid. Much of the fear surrounding the possible repeal of Roe centers on this question: What will women who want an abortion do if they can’t have one? Won’t banning abortion just create millions of more back-alley abortions?

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO