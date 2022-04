Summer jobs. The memories start to flow when I recall some of the crazy summer and part-time jobs I had as a teenager. When I was growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s, you had to really search for summer jobs in the western part of the county. Many of my friends ended up working at jobs in Rehoboth Beach where it was a little easier to find employment. Some even traveled to Ocean City, Md.

