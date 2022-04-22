Chesterbrook Resident, World-Renowned Listening Expert Wins Axiom Business Book Award

Image via EQuipt.

Chesterbrook resident Christine Miles, an author and world-renowned listening expert, has earned a prestigious Axiom Business Book Award for What Is It Costing You Not to Listen? The Power of Understanding to Connect, Influence, Solve & Sell.

The groundbreaking book discusses why listening is the most powerful communication skill we have and how maximizing our listening skills enables us to be amazing communicators, strong leaders, and present friends and family members.

The Axiom Business Book Awards are the largest and most respected critical guidepost for business books in today’s new world of publishing. These prestigious and competitive awards are presented in 23 business categories and serve as the premier list to help readers discover new and innovative works. Axiom Award-winning books help readers understand changing trends and technologies affecting the business world and point out opportunities in our complicated new economy.

What Is It Costing You Not to Listen? snagged the Silver Award in the category of Sales, where more than 300 books were nominated.

“The recognition this award brings to business books is immense, and I am proud that What Is It Costing You Not to Listen? stood out in the eyes of the judges drawn from both the business and literary worlds,” said Miles.

The book is divided into three sections: why listening matters, how to listen differently, and how to follow the path to understanding, which applies Miles’s breakthrough system, The Listening Path, a set of proven tools that transform how you listen and connect with others.

“With the information provided in this book, business leaders will be able to empower their teams for greater success, and individuals will be able to achieve deeper connection in their personal lives,” said Miles.

Miles is the founder and CEO of EQuipt, a training and consulting company that helps leadership teams grow sales, develop people, and create cultures of understanding. For her, making meaningful change in one’s life starts by learning how to listen.

In her book, she demonstrates how to listen so that you can understand others at a deeper level and gain clear insight into what is really being communicated. The book provides straightforward examples of the impact of transformational listening on the workplace, familial relationships, and more.

“I didn’t even realize I wasn’t listening until I read What Is It Costing You Not to Listen?,” said Tyler R. Tichelaar, Ph.D., award-winning author of Narrow Lives and The Best Place. “Christine Miles has convinced me I need to be a better listener, and she has given me the tools to do so. I’m learning to be less impatient and to quit thinking about how I’ll respond, as well as to ask better questions during my conversations. This book will change your life and your business. It’s powerful beyond words.”