Climate-Smart Collaborative

The Town of Owasco has been certified as a climate smart community by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, making it the first municipality in Cayuga County to receive the distinction. To receive certification a community must establish an active climate change task force and earn points though completing certain actions set forth by the DEC. Owasco earned the bronze level of certification. A copy can of the town’s certification report can be viewed here.

OWASCO, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO