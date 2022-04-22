Climate-Smart Collaborative

The Town of Owasco has been certified as a climate smart community by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, making it the first municipality in Cayuga County to receive the distinction. To receive certification a community must establish an active climate change task force and earn points though completing certain actions set forth by the DEC. Owasco earned the bronze level of certification. A copy can of the town’s certification report can be viewed here.
Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
Cases of leptospirosis have been detected in Rogers County and Tulsa County, according to OKC Vet Campus, which is a veterinarian’s office in Oklahoma City. In a Facebook post, they listed some of the signs and symptoms. They also said leptospirosis is transmitted by rodents and standing water. It...
