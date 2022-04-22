ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis-Musk tears up buyout playbook with $46.5 billion Twitter financing

By Krystal Hu
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - It is the biggest acquisition financing ever put forward for one person. Elon Musk is doing it his way.

More than two-thirds of the $46.5 billion financing package that Musk unveiled on Thursday in support of his bid for Twitter Inc would come from his assets, with the remainder coming from bank loans secured against the social media platform’s assets.

That is the reverse of how most investors structure buyouts, with debt secured against the assets of the target company typically comprising the majority of the financing.

The banks backing Musk’s bid balked at providing more debt secured against Twitter, arguing that the San Francisco-based company did not produce enough cash flow to justify it, people familiar with the matter said. Some banks were also worried that financial regulators could reprimand them if they took on more risk, the sources added.

This will have an impact on Musk’s returns, since debt secured against an acquired company can greatly amplify profits.

To double the $33.5 billion Musk is contributing out of his own fortune to the buyout, Twitter’s value would have to go up by 1.4 times. Had he put in only a third of the deal consideration as equity, Twitter’s value would have to go up by only 0.7 times for that money to double.

What is more, Musk has agreed to take out a risky $12.5 billion margin loan, secured against his stock of Tesla Inc, the electric-car maker that he leads, to pay for some of the $33.5 billion equity check. Were Tesla’s stock to drop by 40%, he would have to repay that loan, a regulatory filing shows.

Musk said last week that he did not care about the economics of the deal “at all” and that he was pursuing the acquisition because it was “extremely important to the future of civilization.”

“It seems consistent with what he said,” Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia Law School, said about Musk’s financing. He added that the proposed deal structure would make it challenging for many private equity firms to join Musk as equity partners, given that they usually rely on saddling companies with debt to boost returns.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

Musk is the world’s richest person, with a net worth pegged by Forbes at $270 billion. Yet most of his wealth is tied up in Tesla shares, and the proposed deal structure would dry up most of his available liquidity.

He had already borrowed against $88 billion worth of Tesla stock, and the proposed acquisition financing for Twitter would push that figure to more than $150 billion, regulatory filings show. This would leave him little runway to get more cash out of his Tesla shares in the short term, since Tesla executives may borrow no more than 25% of the value of their pledged stock.

Musk’s loan against his Tesla stock to finance his Twitter bid is also expensive, potentially costing him about $1 billion annually in interest and amortization expenses, a regulatory filing shows. That gives him an incentive to refinance the proposed debt package at the earliest opportunity.

It is not clear how much of the $21 billion in cash that Musk has committed to the deal is immediately available to him, and whether he would have to cash out on some of his assets. They include stakes in rocket maker SpaceX and tunneling startup Boring Co.

Twitter’s board plans to ask Musk to provide more details on the source of the cash he has promised to deliver, according to people familiar with the matter.

A Twitter spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

EQUITY PARTNERS

Musk has been looking for partners to reduce his equity contribution to the deal, one of the sources said. It is far from certain that such a partner will emerge.

SoftBank Group Corp, one of the world’s biggest technology investors, which places big bets on companies and often without using a lot of debt, has decided it will not pursue Twitter, people familiar with the Japanese conglomerate said. A SoftBank spokesperson declined to comment.

Thoma Bravo LP, a private equity firm that had more than $100 billion in assets under management at the end of December, has been in talks with Musk about joining his bid, the New York Post reported on Thursday. A person familiar with the matter said, however, that Thoma Bravo had indicated to Twitter it was exploring a rival bid to challenge Musk, not joining him. A Thoma Bravo spokesperson declined to comment.

Musk has also hinted at moving Twitter away from advertising, a prospect that has given pause to some private equity firms, given that Twitter relies on it for the majority of its revenue.

Earlier this month, Musk tweeted that the company should generate more subscription revenue and rely less on advertising, because “the power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly increased if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive.” He later deleted that tweet.

Twitter’s board is preparing to reject Musk’s bid as too low by April 28, when the company is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings, sources have said.

Musk, who has amassed a stake in Twitter of more than 9%, said on Wednesday he was exploring the possibility of taking the bid directly to Twitter shareholders with a tender offer. In that scenario, shareholders would not be able to sell their shares, because of a poison pill Twitter adopted, but they would be able to register their support for Musk’s bid.

The Independent

Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter

Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said in the company statement announcing the deal on Monday.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to...
The Hollywood Reporter

$978M for Jack Dorsey and $39M for Parag Agrawal: Twitter Execs Could See Massive Paydays If Elon Musk Takeover Closes

If Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is able to close, top executives at the company could receive enormous compensation packages, even if they might personally prefer to be running the company themselves. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO late last year, has long declined to take a salary from the social media platform, instead only taking a de minimis $1.40 annual paycheck. However, Dorsey owned 2.4 percent of the company, or about 18,042,428 shares, which Musk would be buying for $54.20 each.More from The Hollywood ReporterJack Dorsey Endorses Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: "This Is the Right Path"Elon Musk...
The Independent

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn

Jameela Jamil has announced that she’s leaving Twitter after news that Elon Musk has purchased the platform.The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for around $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the...
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
The Guardian

Jeff Bezos questions China’s influence over Elon Musk’s Twitter

Jeff Bezos has questioned whether China will lean on Elon Musk’s Tesla business to quell criticism of the country on Twitter. The world’s second richest man posted a tweet raising concerns over potential Beijing influence on Twitter several hours after the Tesla CEO, and current holder of the number one wealth spot, reached a $44bn deal with the Twitter board to buy the influential social media platform.
