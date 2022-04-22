ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight's Forecast: Showers and a few thunderstorms

By Reece Cole
 3 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for this evening and overnight. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s overnight. Get ready for a WARM Saturday. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Saturday. Between both weekend days, the "pick day" is Saturday. A cold front passes on Sunday, firing up showers and thunderstorms. Some of which could be on the strong to severe side. Most of West Michigan has been placed under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather on Sunday, where hail and damaging wind gusts are possible. What goes up, must come down! Crashing temperatures return early next week, with high temperatures back in the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures settle back into the lower 50s for Thursday. The normal or average high temperature is now 61 degrees. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. East southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW : Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm! Breezy winds, as well. Highs in the middle/upper 70s. Some spots south of Grand Rapids may touch our first 80 degrees of the year!

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, with the chance for showers and storms as a cold front slides through the state. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Cooler and cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

