ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Take a look inside Elon Musk's $70 million private jet, which he says is the only exception to his disdain of luxuries like yachts and vacations

By Marielle Descalsota
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iah5i_0fGrCzeK00
Elon Musk and the Gulfstream G650ER.

Patrick Pleul/picture alliance/Getty Images/Courtesy of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

  • Elon Musk bought a Gulfstream G650ER in March 2016.
  • While Musk says he doesn't own a home or a yacht, he has said that he finds having his own plane convenient.
  • The billionaire flew more than 150,000 miles on the jet in 2018 alone, per the Washington Post.
Gulfstream's flagship plane, the G650ER, is a favorite among many wealthy individuals, including Elon Musk, the richest man in the world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtjJc_0fGrCzeK00
Gulfstream G650ER cruising the sky.

Courtesy of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

The jet was built in 2015, and Musk acquired it in 2016. It isn't Musk's first plane: The Tesla CEO also owns a Dassault Falcon 900B, which he bought in 2004.

Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo each also reportedly own a Gulfstream G650ER.

In an interview with Chris Anderson at the TED Conference in April, Musk said he doesn't spend "billions of dollars a year in personal consumption" — but that the jet is an exception to his frugal lifestyle. Musk added that he doesn't own a home, a yacht, or take vacations.

"I mean, the one exception is the plane, but if I don't use the plane then I have less hours to work," he said in the interview.

The plane, which is under the registration N628TS, was in Austin, Texas, on April 15, according to a Twitter account that's run by a teenager and tracks the location of Musk's jet.

Musk and Tesla did not immediately reply to Insider's requests for comment.

Prices for the jet start from $66.5 million. Operating costs are typically in the millions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ac51M_0fGrCzeK00
Front exterior of the G650ER aircraft by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Musk spent $700,000 on his private jet in 2018 alone, flying around the US, Europe, and Asia, according to flight records obtained by the Washington Post.

Musk and his family flew on the plane for "recreational getaways," the Post reported. Musk also used the plane to ferry him around the Los Angeles area as he made trips in and out of his former five-mansion compound.

In 2018, Musk flew on over 250 flights, logging more than 150,000 miles on the plane, per the Post.

Using the jet typically racks up millions of dollars in operating costs. An hour flying the G650ER costs an average of $3,662, according to Corporate Jet Investor.

The 19-seater jet is replete with a galley, where food and drinks can be prepared.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OY4VS_0fGrCzeK00
The galley on board the Gulfstream G650ER.

Courtesy of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

The 99-foot-long jet has a customizable interior, according to Aircraft Exchange .

A typical layout would have a forward galley (pictured above) and four living areas. The company's virtual tour shows what the interior of the jet looks like with this particular layout.

The galley also has two storage compartments, a microwave, and a convection oven, the virtual tour shows. A touchscreen, which controls parts of the plane, is built into the front wall of the galley.

The jet has four living areas. The main cabin comprises of 10 seats and a sofa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZdCj_0fGrCzeK00
The living room inside the Gulfstream G650ER.

Courtesy of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

The interior of the cabin is designed with contrasting pale leather seats and wooden furnishings. There are 12 oval windows in the forward cabin, which Gulfstream says are the largest in aviation.

The seats have a footrest and can be partially reclined, the virtual tour shows. The seats can also be tilted to an angle to face each other or converted into beds.

The jet typically has two television screens in the main cabin — one built into the front of the galley, and another placed in the middle of two windows.

Fold-up tables are stowed at the side of the plane and can be combined to form a dining table.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7rxJ_0fGrCzeK00
The dining space on board the Gulfstream G650ER.

Courtesy of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

There are several compartments at the side of the plane, including fold-up tables. A storage compartment with an ashtray is also located beside the seats, the virtual tour shows.

The armrest can be opened to access several controls, including overhead lights.

Behind the main cabin is the VIP cabin, which has a sliding door for privacy. It is replete with a sofa and a seat, as well as television.

The jet has two bathrooms: The galley and the VIP cabin have one each.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMk2W_0fGrCzeK00
Part of the bathroom in the Gulfstream G650ER's VIP cabin.

Courtesy of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

There are no showers on board. Luggage is stored behind the lavatory, where there is a dedicated cargo area.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 152

Steven Sather
3d ago

At least he is spending his money, not like Ms Warren, who flies on the taxpayers dime. And then complains about how much money he makes. Not paying enough in taxes. So she can send more of the taxpayers money.. Why can’t the politicians spend there own money and put in a voucher to be paid then have a review of there spending?

Reply(19)
29
Kim Bonewell
3d ago

Elon Musk has a private plane. Big deal. Our Climate Czar has a private plane and Bernie Sanders has a private plane. They only difference is Bernie and our Climate Czar wants to rid of Fossil Fuels. Now which of the three come across as a double standard?

Reply(4)
25
Primate
3d ago

The man who dies with the most Toys Wins! 🏆 Elon certainly has toys from Jets, cars 🚗 and Spaceships. I think he is going to win 🏆 🏆

Reply(8)
9
Related
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Yacht#Disdain#The Washington Post#Dassault#Twitter
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Haircut Once Again In The Limelight

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday joked that he should probably drop the habit of cutting his own hair. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a tweet by Chris Anderson, Head of TED — an online platform dedicated to talks, performances, interviews around technology, entertainment and design — in which he shared his latest interview with Musk.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

472K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy