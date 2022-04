These trending picks were chosen by VERANDA's editors for Style Report. Ikat has energy. It evokes motion and incites one to travel with its exotic patterns and vibrant hues. As perhaps the most time-consuming textile ever to be created, it has become mystic in the design world. Cotton yarns are laid atop a sketched pattern and then groups of threads are bound tightly to resist dye. Then, this process has to be unwrapped and repeated for each color in the fabric, creating hundreds of hours of work before the threads are even warped onto a loom. The resulting pattern has a fuzzy edge to even the most intricate designs, making each yard of fabric completely unique to its maker and wildly different depending on the culture.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO