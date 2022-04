Florida baseball and head coach Kevin O'Sullivan received a devastating blow on Wednesday when Kendall Rodgers of D1Baseball reported that ace Hunter Barco will be out indefinitely with elbow discomfort. The absence of its star pitcher will make the Gators’ attempt to pull a massive upset over the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers much more difficult. The series kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m. EDT at the newly named Condron Ballpark. Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun reported that Florida Ballpark is renamed after Gary Condron, the largest donor in Gator Boosters history.

