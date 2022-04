Devin Haney hopes he has inspired his contemporaries to walk it like they talk it. By switching promoters and network/streaming affiliations, and agreeing to fight George Kambosos Jr. twice in Australia, if necessary, Haney has proven that he is willing to do whatever it takes to make the fights that he wants. If only other boxers, both in and out of the lightweight division, were willing to do the same thing, Haney feels as though the boxing business would be in a better place because this sport’s passionate fans would see more of the fights they want with regularity.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO