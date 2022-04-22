ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Indy residents encouraged to clean up for Earth Day: ‘We all have a role to play’

By Melissa Crash
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAPqV_0fGrBrYJ00

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s Earth Day! Today and into this weekend there are opportunities for you to get out in nature and give back.

On Earth Day, Indy Parks is inviting people to organize cleanups in one of the more than 200 parks and city trails. Keep Indianapolis Beautiful is offering supplies to those who don’t have their own. Those items can be picked up at 23 park family and nature centers Friday during regular business hours. The list can be found here:

  • Bethel Park
  • Broad Ripple Park
  • Brookside Park
  • Christian Park
  • Eagle Creek Park
  • Ellenberger Park
  • Frederick Douglass Park
  • Garfield Park
  • Holliday Park
  • Indy Island Aquatic Center
  • Indianapolis World Sports Park
  • Krannert Park
  • Kuntz Soccer Stadium
  • Municipal Gardens
  • Perry Park
  • Pride Park
  • Rhodius Park
  • Riverside Park
  • Southeastway Park
  • Thatcher Park
  • Washington Park
  • Watkins Park
  • Windsor Village Park

This weekend is the Great Indy Cleanup, when Keep Indianapolis Beautiful (KIB) encourages you to join their effort as they work to not only clean up the city but make an impact that will last for decades.

Saturday’s Great Indy Cleanup will kick off with opening remarks from religious leaders. They’ll talk about the importance of the environment in their faiths.

The Sikh Coalition is expected to be there in honor of the victims killed during the FedEx mass shooting that happened one year ago and trees will be planted in honor of their memory.

There are two opportunities to help during the Great Indy Cleanup. Volunteers will plant more than 140 trees at Arsenal Park on the north side. That’ll improve the tree canopy and help the air quality.

Then, volunteers will be in the surrounding neighborhoods cleaning up and picking up trash.

Jeremy Kranowitz, president and CEO of KIB, explained that some of our environmental problems feel so big that often we give up. This is a simple way to make a difference.

“In fact, there is something that we can all do, we all have a role to play. By turning out lots of folks for these big events, we show the community and everyone in the city that we all can make the city a better place to live, work, and play,” said Kranowitz.

Here’s what you need to know about the Great Indy Cleanup. You can register by clicking here . It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon at Arsenal Park.

Maybe you’re thinking, this isn’t in my neighborhood, but you’d still like to help clean up. This event is also an opportunity to bring some attention to the other programs offered by Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

For instance, Adopt a Block , where you can agree to clean up one block in front of your house, business, or place of worship.

Kranowitz added, “We will give you supplies. We will give you gloves, trash bags, and litter grabbers, and then your own job is to make the area around your house look nice, easy as pie. Last year, we had over 1,000 residents that were offering to do that work, and we are always asking for more people to sign up and do their part.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDvHF_0fGrBrYJ00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Earth Day: Simple ways to ‘go green’ daily

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy Earth Day! In lieu of Friday’s celebration, we thought it may be helpful to turn to Indianapolis’ Environmental Sustainability Committee for a few simple tips to reduce your carbon footprint and be more environmentally conscious in Central Indiana. “Earth Day is really important because it does draw awareness to the fact that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Celebrate Earth Day with the JCC

INDIANAPOLIS — April 22nd honors Earth Day all over the world. Here in Indianapolis, the Jewish Community Center, or JCC, is hosting a family-friendly event this Sunday to help promote ways to keep our planet clean! We talk to JCC Director of Communications, Lisa Waite along with Ann McIver with Citizens Energy Group live in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

4 people shot, 1 dead in a series of overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and three others are hurt after a series of shootings early Sunday morning according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of East Westfield Avenue and Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple. When officers arrived, they located an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Washington Park#Volunteers#Garfield Park#Kib#Great Indy Cleanup#The Sikh Coalition
FOX59

Family remembers Lafayette man killed in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of a northeast Indy apartment complex Thursday night turned deadly after it ended in gunfire. The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The victim, who family members have identified as 30-year-old Terrence […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Arby’s worker throws hot grease on customer

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — Police in Hueytown, Alabama say an Arby’s employee was taken into custody over the weekend for throwing hot grease on a customer. Officers were sent to an Arby’s around 3:15 p.m. Saturday to investigate what was described as an altercation between an employee and a customer. “Upon arrival, officers determined that an […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
FOX59

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday on Indy’s near west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of W. St. Clair Street in a residential area near 10th and Tibbs. Police said officers located a victim with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 people dead after a shooting Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call of two people shot near the 4000 block of Stratford Court. Officers arrived and found a man and woman outside both suffering […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Greenwood drug dealer charged in overdose death of pregnant woman

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Criminal charges have been filed against an accused drug dealer in Greenwood following a deadly drug overdose. Responding to a 911 call of a woman suffering cardiac arrest in a White River Township neighborhood, Johnson County sheriff’s deputies found a pregnant woman and her unborn child dead from an apparent drug overdose […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

1 person dead after near northside shooting, ruled homicide

Update: As of the morning of April 24, the victim in this incident is now deceased. The incident has been ruled as a homicide. INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night on Indy’s near north side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were on the scene of a person shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth; ‘No one is immune or exempt’

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff showed no one is exempt from the law, not even his own daughter. The Daily Mail reports Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith arrested his daughter last week for trafficking methamphetamine. The arrest happened after a narcotics investigation involving Smith’s daughter, 38-year-old Kristen Kent, and an unrelated woman, 25-year-old […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
FOX59

Bloomington PD investigate nightclub shooting, second shooting scene located nearby

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating a series of shootings that left four people injured early Saturday morning. Officers were called at approximately 1:10 a.m. Saturday to the Kalao Restaurant & Nightclub in the 300 block of North Walnut Street, the Bloomington Police Department said. Multiple shots were fired inside the restaurant, hitting multiple people […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
FOX59

IMPD braces for east side violence retaliation

INDIANAPOLIS — With at least four murders and seven non-fatal shootings on the record this past weekend, IMPD fears more retaliation could be in store for the east side of the city in the days to come. A 17-year-old was wounded in an alley off the 1100 block of North Hamilton Avenue as 37 shell […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 double murder-suicides in Indy in nearly 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the second double murder-suicide in Indianapolis in almost two weeks. The most recent happened at a home Sunday on Countryside Drive on the city’s west side. What started as a call of shots fired in the 1700 block turned into a several hour SWAT standoff ending with three people dead. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Why You Shouldn’t Mow Your Lawn Until June In Indiana

Have you had the chance to mow your lawn for the first time this spring? If not, you might as well hold off until June. My lawn is embarrassing right now. I have never had the grass this high. It seems like every day I am off work, it's rainy or the lawn is still too wet to mow. Like many, I take pride in my lawn and try my best to keep it looking nice. However, if you drove by my house right now, you might think otherwise. That being said, I think I might have found the perfect excuse aside from the actual reason why it hasn't been mowed. I'm helping the environment!
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy