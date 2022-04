Jules Rabin, a World War II veteran and widely respected leader in the Valley Stream and local Jewish community, died on January 10, 2022 from natural causes. He was 94. Rabin was among the last members of the Greatest Generation residing in the village, having lived through the Great Depression. He graduated from Clear Stream Avenue Elementary School and then soon after he graduated from Valley Stream Central High School in 1944, he enlisted as a merchant marine in World War II and later served in the US Army in the Korean War. By the end of the second world war, a returning Rabin obtained his bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University. Merging his two passions – writing and sports – he broke into sports journalism, writing for various publications including the Nassau Review Star, the Brooklyn Eagle, and the Long Island Press.

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO