ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

One dead in east Columbus shooting

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iWZB_0fGrBFS300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Columbus overnight.

According to police, at about 12:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Rainbow Park on the report of a shooting.

Columbus city sues Ohio over healthcare refusal clause

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending identification and next of kin notification.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wcmh#Cpd Homicide
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

Name released in fatal Huntington crash

To read our original article, click here. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The name of the man killed after a crash on April 11 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington has been released. Jimmey Watts, 76 of Huntington, died at around 4:25 p.m. on Monday. Watts’ family tells 13 News he will be […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio child found safe following Amber Alert

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert in Clark County has been canceled after 7-year-old Kaiden Coran was found safe, per Springfield Police. Police say Coran was dropped off at the department’s headquarters after reportedly being taken by his non-custodial mother, Khadejha Coran, from baseball fields at 700 Selma Road late Friday evening. No details […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy