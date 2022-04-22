One dead in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Columbus overnight.

According to police, at about 12:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Rainbow Park on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending identification and next of kin notification.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

