By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens came out on Saturday to honor Alma Speed Fox, a longtime civil rights activist and Pittsburgh resident. Fox died in January of this year, but, during her lifetime, organized many demonstrations and led civil and human rights efforts here in Pittsburgh. Several spoke at the event, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO