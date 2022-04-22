ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Plans for Warren the focus of local event

By Kyle Alexander
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubEPE_0fGr9tQ800

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesspeople came out to the Trumbull Country Club Friday morning for the “Good Morning, Warren” event, a place to talk about the future of the city.

Servpro sponsored the event. The company, along with other local businesses, gave insight into their work in the coming year.

Country music star coming to Covelli Centre

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin also gave his state of the city address. He talked about upcoming plans for the city, like putting properties back into productive use and creating jobs.

“You have to take advantage of every opportunity to let the public know, and this is certainly a targeted audience with the business community, but it’s so important to get the word out on our business plans and how we can partner in some of these areas with some of our projects that we have going on,” said Mayor Franklin.

Franklin also mentioned plans to demolish the old St. Joe’s Hospital. and repair city hall buildings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Government
Warren, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Sports
Warren, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
Warren, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#The Trumbull Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WKBN

WKBN

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy