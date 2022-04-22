ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba to Star in New Apple TV+ Thriller Series 'Hijack'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdris Elba is jumping back into TV with his new starring role in Apple TV+‘s Hijack. The series is a seven-part drama that follows the journey of a hijacked plane on its way to London. In the seven-hour...

StyleCaster

Will Smith’s Netflix Sequel Got Canceled After His Oscars Slap—Here’s the Real Reason Why

Click here to read the full article. Done. Will Smith’s Netflix movie is canceled. The King Richard actor was set to star in a sequel to 2017’s Bright, however the studio canceled it entirely.  The cancelation of the film is reportedly completely unrelated to the Oscar winner’s controversy, according to a New York Post report, which cites an unidentified Bloomberg source. Smith starred in the first movie Bright with Joel Edgerton in 2017. The sequel to the movie was greenlit a month after its release. Smith also has other movies with Netflix that are still underway even after the cancelation. ​​The...
Deadline

WME Signs ‘The Black Phone’ Star Mason Thames

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Mason Thames, who stars opposite Ethan Hawke in the upcoming Blumhouse/Universal film The Black Phone, has signed with WME for representation. In the horror film from writer-director Scott Derrickson, Thames plays Finney, a 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement. Subsequently, he begins receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s past victims. Pic is set for worldwide release on June 24 and will become available for streaming on Peacock 45 days later. Thames recently wrapped a lead role opposite Mel Gibson in David Henrie’s thriller Boys of Summer. The 15-year-old actor can also be seen on the Apple TV+ sci-fi series For All Mankind, and continues to be represented by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. More from DeadlineWME Signs 'Painkiller' & 'Waco' Star Taylor KitschAgent Mark McGrath Joins CAA in TV News DepartmentDvora Englefield Joins WME As Partner & Head Of Music Artist StrategyBest of Deadline2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & MoreAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & MoreSpring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
hypebeast.com

Charlize Theron Shares First Set Photos for 'Fast X'

Charlize Theron has given fans a glimpse of what to expect for the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious saga. In a recent Instagram post, Theron marked her return to the franchise with a couple of images of herself as the villainous Cipher in Fast X. The actress first portrayed Cipher in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious and in F9 in 2021. Theron appeared to share two photos from the set with the caption, “She’s back baby.” In one photo, Theron stands between two men in armor who appear defeated. Whether or not they were defeated by Cipher herself still remains in question. The other showcases a behind-the-scenes look at Theron preparing for a cinematic shot.
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
The US Sun

Is Victoria leaving The Young and the Restless?

THE DRAMA continues to unfold on the long-running TV drama, The Young and The Restless. Among the conflict surrounding Jordi Vilasuso's firing from the soap opera and the exit of his fan-favorite character Rey, Y&R fans are curious to know if Victoria Newman is the next character to leave the show.
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall turns heads with unbelievable makeover

Tamron Hall made a grand entrance to her show this week when she turned heads as Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightyly, from Breasfast at Tiffany's. The star recreated a famous scene from the iconic movie and stepped out of a taxi wearing a string of pearls, a figure-skimming floor-length gown and Holly's infamous hairdo.
