EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Eastlake softball team defeated Socorro 7-3 in a play-in game to decide the final playoff berth out of District 1-6A on Monday night. The Falcons led 1-0 after four innings, but blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning with six runs, the big blow coming […]

SOCORRO, TX ・ 49 MINUTES AGO