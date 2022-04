When Google first unveiled its AMP project back in 2015, it had good intentions. It wanted to use these Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) to speed up the transition to the mobile web, making it easy for sites to build fast and mobile-optimized pages without too much of a headache. Unfortunately, Google also favored sites that use AMP over those that don’t for its top stories carousel, essentially forcing almost all publications to build an AMP version of their sites. While Google has since walked back on this decision, AMP still exists. That’s why privacy-focused browser Brave and private search engine DuckDuckGo have decided to take matters into their own hands and block AMP on their platforms.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO