Following the reveal of its Spring/Summer 2022 “Monaco with God’s Help” collection on the runway last year, RHUDE is dropping the season’s ready-to-wear pieces on HBX. Said to be founder Rhuigi Villaseñor’s imagination of youth in a post-pandemic life, the collection explores modern luxury’s shift to “informal formality” and features relaxed silhouettes. Leading the lineup is the Graphic Rayon Shirt adorned with sports car graphics. Four styles of beach-friendly Logo Shorts are offered in Hunter Green/Creme, Navy, Maroon and Black colorways. The Twill Cargo Pants and Sweatpants with yellow waist drawstrings round off the range.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO