Spring Valley, NY

Alert Center: Bear spotted in Spring Valley neighborhood

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police released video of a bear sighting Thursday in Spring Valley.

The bear was seen walking around 65 Lafayette St., near where the Evergreen Court Home for Adults used to be before it burned down in 2021.

News 12 was told the Department of Environmental Conservation is unable to do anything since the bear isn't posing a threat to anyone.

Spring Valley police say they have an officer keeping an eye on the animal.

As a reminder, the DEC encourages residents to not have bird feeders, to clean grills of food residue and to keep garbage cans inside a building or garage until collection day in order to not attract bears.

