Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO