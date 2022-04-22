NASA celebrates 52nd Earth Day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday is the 52nd Earth Day. The holiday serves as a reminder to protect our environment, restore damaged ecosystems and live a more sustainable life. NASA uses the vantage point of space to increase our understanding of our home planet.

When you think of NASA, you might think of the future of space exploration. But, Friday NASA is celebrating the planet under our feet, Earth! NASA has a whole fleet of satellites looking down at Earth to help us learn more about it.

“At this point, we have more than 20 satellites and the International Space Station zooming around our planet at 17,000 miles per hour. Each one of those satellites is taking images and information which allows us to kind of check the vital signs for our planet so scientists like myself can put all of those pieces together to better understand our Earth as an entire system,” said NASA Earth Scientist Doug Morton.

Scientists worldwide use NASA data to tackle some of the biggest questions about how our planet is changing now and how Earth could change in the future.

“Not only does that help us understand other planets and the signatures of life, but the data we collect help us understand vegetation, storms and fires. That data is incredibly valuable in tracking change and helping our communities manage all of the kinds of different hazards they’re facing,” said Lesley Ott, who is a NASA Earth Scientist.

From rising sea levels, to the changing availability of freshwater, NASA conducts studies that unravel the complexities of our planet from the highest reaches of the Earth’s atmosphere to its core. That includes right here in our area.

“So in the northeast, one of the things we’re concerned about is a trend toward extreme precipitation events, extreme storms, even winter storms coming late in the season . Those can be devastating to communities in terms of flooding, flash flooding, when you have intense rainfall, erosion. So satellite data is helping us track all of those things,” said Ott.

Important information everyone should know about the planet we live on.

Below is a live interview with a NASA Earth Scientist.

