ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

NASA celebrates 52nd Earth Day

By Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJLzw_0fGr1oy300

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday is the 52nd Earth Day. The holiday serves as a reminder to protect our environment, restore damaged ecosystems and live a more sustainable life. NASA uses the vantage point of space to increase our understanding of our home planet.

Sighting of man with gun prompts lockdown at King’s College, heavy police presence

When you think of NASA, you might think of the future of space exploration. But, Friday NASA is celebrating the planet under our feet, Earth! NASA has a whole fleet of satellites looking down at Earth to help us learn more about it.

“At this point, we have more than 20 satellites and the International Space Station zooming around our planet at 17,000 miles per hour. Each one of those satellites is taking images and information which allows us to kind of check the vital signs for our planet so scientists like myself can put all of those pieces together to better understand our Earth as an entire system,” said NASA Earth Scientist Doug Morton.

Scientists worldwide use NASA data to tackle some of the biggest questions about how our planet is changing now and how Earth could change in the future.

“Not only does that help us understand other planets and the signatures of life, but the data we collect help us understand vegetation, storms and fires. That data is incredibly valuable in tracking change and helping our communities manage all of the kinds of different hazards they’re facing,” said Lesley Ott, who is a NASA Earth Scientist.

From rising sea levels, to the changing availability of freshwater, NASA conducts studies that unravel the complexities of our planet from the highest reaches of the Earth’s atmosphere to its core. That includes right here in our area.

“So in the northeast, one of the things we’re concerned about is a trend toward extreme precipitation events, extreme storms, even winter storms coming late in the season . Those can be devastating to communities in terms of flooding, flash flooding, when you have intense rainfall, erosion. So satellite data is helping us track all of those things,” said Ott.

Important information everyone should know about the planet we live on.

Below is a live interview with a NASA Earth Scientist.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Early morning crash leaves one dead

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One person is dead in Monroe County after a vehicle crashed into a guide rail. According to State Police, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. State Police report that the vehicle was traveling on I-80 when the driver failed to follow the left turn and crashed into […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search for two involved in a vehicle hit-and-run

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people they say were involved in a vehicle hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Thursday the individuals pictured below struck two parked cars on North Main Street, then fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Morris (570) […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Luzerne County, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Industry
Wilkes-barre, PA
Business
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Space Station#King S College
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
Engadget

This will be the first US spacecraft to land on the Moon since Apollo

Astrobotic has finally offered a good look at the vehicle that will carry scientific payloads to the lunar surface. The company has revealed the finished version of the Peregrine Moon lander ahead of its launch in the fourth quarter of the year. It's an externally simple design that resembles an upside-down pot, but that will be enough to carry 24 missions that include 11 NASA items, a Carnegie Mellon rover, private cargo and even "cultural messages" from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is coming on April 30

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is less than a month away, occurring on April 30 across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. — Solar eclipses: when is the next one?. — How to View a Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Satellite company urges US to stop blowing up spacecraft

Planet, a satellite company founded “with the mission to image the Earth every day and make change visible, accessible, and actionable,” urged the United States government this week to stop blowing up spacecraft over concerns that the destruction is having a negative impact on a “healthy space ecosystem.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

NASA rover recorded a breathtaking solar eclipse from Mars

Back in 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on the Red Planet. The landing marked the beginning of a new era for studying the Martian world. One that has elicited quite a lot of excitement and discoveries over the past year. Now, NASA has released footage captured by the Perseverance rover of a Martian solar eclipse, and it’s absolutely breathtaking.
ASTRONOMY
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy