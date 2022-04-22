Bee City Egg Hunt

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The High Water Festival will return to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park for the first time since 2019. Between Saturday and Sunday, there are 21 performers on the line-up, spread between two different stages. “We’ve done some structural changes out here at the park and made it bigger so we can […]
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A couple of employees at the Berkeley County landfill stepped up to help their community after dozens of people reported tire damage from screws in the roadway. People driving on Highway 52 near Foxbank Plantation said their tires were punctured by hundreds of screws left in the road. One person […]
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The new Walmart Regional Distribution Center in Ridgeville will be unveiled on Friday at a press conference and a tour of the facility. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome will be in attendance. The facility has filled almost 1,000 jobs and has a goal to […]
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — A petition is now circulating in Jasper County calling for the “immediate” removal of the school superintendent. “They really want the leaders in the district to step up or step down," Bridgette Jones said. Jones, a member of the Jasper County United Association,...
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Jean’s Angels and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will host a community giveaway for people in the Lowcountry. Jean’s Angels is a nonprofit that aims to “end homelessness and help restore dignity” through laundry services and mobile showers, according to organization officials. DCSO has partnered with Jean’s Angels to hand out personal […]
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is giving you the opportunity to conserve water in your backyard. The Ashley River Stormwater Education Consortium is offering rain barrels through an annual program to encourage residents to conserve water resources and protect water quality. You can purchase a 50-gallon Ivy rain barrel for a discounted […]
Comments / 0