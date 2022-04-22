It’s Earth Day in Maine, And All Over the World, uh, Earth

A young man who was recently diagnosed with cancer is about to celebrate his 21st birthday in a Bangor hospital, and his family needs help making it special. Looking at Kainan Thornton's smiling face, you'd never guess the journey that he's been through. He was diagnosed with a rare childhood illness at just 7 years old. Histiocytosis is in the cancer family and attacks bones and organs by growing tumors. The poor kid has had multiple surgeries and has spent far too much time in the hospital, already. So it was a happy day when he was told he was cancer-free, despite a warning from doctors that he'd have to deal with follow-ups for the rest of his life, to make sure his cancer hadn't come back.

BANGOR, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO