ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Cynthiana Woman Found Guilty In Drug Dealing

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a two day trial, a Posey County jury found a Cynthiana woman guilty of conspiracy to sell...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Case dismissed of man accused of dealing drugs

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) –  The case against a man accused of dealing drugs and causing a death has been dismissed. Todd Gardner was accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl to Zach Goodin. Goodin died and his death was blamed on the fentanyl. The trial was scheduled to begin on April 8 but the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a conviction […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
KIMT

North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to shoplifting, meth dealing

MASON CITY, Iowa – A shoplifting arrest has now turned into a drug trial. Heather Mae Copas, 40 of Clear Lake, is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fifth-degree theft. She was arrested February 25 after Mason City police were called to Walmart for...
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Posey County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Cynthiana, IN
County
Posey County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Methamphetamine#Operation Lockdown
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WANE 15

Owner of Lewis Street Grill facing drug charges after raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of having at least one stash house in Fort Wayne where he stored cocaine, and agents say he admitted to purchasing at least one or two kilograms of the drug per month during the last year. Now, the owner of the Lewis Street Grill is facing federal drug […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
KFVS12

Man accused of stealing horse in West Frankfort, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a horse in southern Illinois. Dakota H. Horton, 25, of Thompsonville, Ill., was charged with theft over $10,000 but not more than $100,000 and two counts of violation of order of protection. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
WEHT/WTVW

One year-old dies in wreck, driver charged

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The driver in an accident that resulted in a one year-old passenger dying was arrested and charged on Friday. Beech Creek native Kaitlyn Piper, 25, was charged with murder, 1st degree assault, driving under the influence and persistent felony offender 2nd degree. She had been lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy