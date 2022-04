Houston, we have a problem. Although it's in the top five of the most populated cities in the US, H-Town couldn't crack the top 50 among Ookla's tracking of the country's fastest broadband cities. Per Ookla's Q1 2022 reporting, Houston only managed to place at number 53. By contrast, its fellow Lone Star State cities of Austin, Corpus Christi, Irving and San Antonio all placed in the top 10. Other Texas towns that placed higher on the speed chart -- to add insult to injury -- include Arlington, El Paso, Fort Worth, Garland, Lubbock and Plano. Some small consolation: Houston managed to finish three slots ahead of Dallas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO