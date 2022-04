The Burr Oak softball team won two games over White Pigeon on Friday afternoon. The Lady Bobcats won the first game 15-2 and the second 9-2. In the opener, Braylyn Hernandez and Brooklyn Hernandez each hit belted a home run. Brooklyn hit a second home run in the game as well. Collectively the finished with five hits total and drove in eight runs for the Bobcats.

WHITE PIGEON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO