Call it the corporate good news trifecta for Gov. Ned Lamont. Within the space of three hours in the middle of the day Monday, inside of a few miles from his home in Greenwich, the governor presided over events at three Connecticut companies, each with a global reach and growing; each spending millions of dollars on education, jobs or technology with a clear statement that it stands behind its home state.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO